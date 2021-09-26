Those Who Came Will Get Released On Steam In Early October

Rolldbox Games has finally put a proper release date on Those Who Came as they will bring the game to Steam in early October. This game is a non-combat-based RPG where you'll need to work as a team trying to help your race of aliens known as the Sainen explore and evolve on the planet as they live inside a deadly and collapsing world. The game is set for release into Early Access on October 7th, 2021.

Those Who Came is a non-combat-based RPG game, where teamwork is the key to enjoy a bracing experience. As the Sainen, a strong and resilient civilization, you must explore and evolve inside a deadly and collapsing world! In 2454, the Sainen, an intergalactic civilization, were forced into exodus. 200 years later, the explorers have been awakened, a mission has to be accomplished: reach the new Solarus world and make it their new home. When the Sainen arrive on the planet, they will discover that despite being a desolate place, they are not alone. The Torek live in caves, surviving the great cataclysm. Together, Sainen and Torek will bring the planet back to life, forging a strong and deep connection in the process. Can you find out how? Will you know how to use your powers as a team? Non-class defined RPG: Equip different types of suits and mods, configuring your own class style, in combination with the magics!

Complete multiplayer experience: Always from a cooperative perspective, play together exploring the surface in a PvE environment, or fight against other players at the Arena.

Craft awesome gear: Through materials or fragments, players can create new suits and mods that will enhance the suits & magic capabilities.

Community matters: This is not only your story, but a global objective. Find all your friends inside, and heal Solarus!

Gather your crew: Each map has its own characteristics, but crews will always be from two to seven players.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Those who Came Trailer – July 2021, by Rolldbox Games (https://youtu.be/TXN7oj6Fz4Q)