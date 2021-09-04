THQ Nordic Announces Celebration Plans For Their Tenth Anniversary

THQ Nordic will be celebrating a specific milestone soon as they have plans to enjoy their tenth anniversary with something special. It really kinda feels like yesterday when Nordic games managed to acquire a number of properties, specifically the THQ titles and name in 2013, to turn itself into the company it is today. Which is kind of entertaining to think about as that's how a good chunk of their library has been formed by taking old or retired IP's and bringing them back to life with new content or remastered editions. Not to take anything away from their original titles that have done well over the years and established the company as we know it today. To mark the occasion, they'll be throwing a special live stream event with Geoff Keighley, in which they will be announcing several new games and going in-depth on a couple that you've already heard about. We have a few more details and the teaser trailer for it here as it will take place September 17th at 12pm PT.

The showcase will be hosted by Geoff Keighley, executive producer and host of The Game Awards, and will feature six new game announcements that will take you on a journey through time and space. Witness the return of legendary franchises, including some for which fans have been waiting decades to get their hands on a new installment, and you can also expect to see sequels to beloved games. We hope you are ready, kids! We also plan to release new information and footage for Open-World-Sci-Fi-Fantasy RPG ELEX II, and upcoming CRPG Expeditions: Rome will join the show to demo the latest and greatest gameplay! If you tune in a few minutes earlier, you can also get a glimpse of what our friends at HandyGames have been working on lately in the pre-show.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 10 Years of THQ Nordic (https://youtu.be/WHho7aGg0bo)