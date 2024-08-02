Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: THQ Nordic

THQ Nordic Held Their Annual 2024 Showcase Featuring Multiple Titles

Earlier today, the THQ Nordic Showcase 2024 took place, as the company highlighted multiple titles they have coming in the next year

Article Summary THQ Nordic reveals exciting new IP, The Eternal Life of Goldman, a platformer with hand-drawn animation by Weappy Studio.

Space for Sale launches in Early Access on Steam, featuring solo and co-op adventures as space realtors.

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed available for pre-order, revamping the beloved 3D platformer for multiple consoles.

Wreckfest 2 set to release with enhanced physics, customizable cars, and intense racing on PC and next-gen consoles.

THQ Nordic took time this afternoon to hold the THQ Nordic Showcase 2024, as we got a preview of things to come from the company over the next calendar year. A number of the games that were talked about today had already been revealed by the team, as we got better looks and updates at titles such as Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed and Space For Sale. But they did have a few surprises and at least one unnamed title in the mix we're waiting to learn more about. We have a rundown of most everything revealed today for you here.

The Eternal Life of Goldman

You didn't see this one coming, even after we shared a few hints. This brand-new IP is developed by Weappy Studio, the creative masterminds behind This Is the Police 1+2, Rebel Cops, or This Is the President. The Eternal Life of Goldman is a breathtaking platformer adventure where you explore a vast hand-drawn Archipelago, inspired by ancient fables and depicted in classic frame-by-frame animation. Your ultimate goal? Defeat a mysterious Deity!

Space for Sale

Interplanetary adventure Space for Sale just launched into Early Access on Steam! Go solo or share the exciting space realtor journey with a friend and double your chances of success in a two-player co-op. Venture out in your trusty ship to discover the wonders of the solar system! Be smart about your approach, learn how the local lifeforms survive, and use your discoveries to enhance the structures and gadgets you create. Research, gather resources, and construct your base – cause, yes, you've heard correctly, this space is for sale!

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

Embark on a magical journey in Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed! Shape your adventure with the stroke of a brush and transform Wasteland as Mickey Mouse in this beautifully recreated 3D platformer.

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is available for pre-order and is scheduled for release across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo® Switch and PC on September 24, 2024.

Wreckfest 2

Ladies and Gentlemen, buckle up and prepare to rev your engines! The ultimate thrill ride is back and more explosive than ever –Wreckfest 2 is set to smash onto PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. This highly anticipated sequel takes the chaos of the racetrack to the next level with a completely overhauled physics engine that delivers unparalleled realism in every bone-crunching collision and metal-twisting crash. Get ready to dominate the track with fully customizable cars, allowing you to create your own unique wrecking machine and share your designs with fellow players around the world. Whether you're tuning your ride for maximum destruction or fine-tuning it for a competitive edge, the possibilities are endless. Don't miss out on the mayhem – wishlist Wreckfest 2 now and be among the first to experience the most destructive racing game ever created.

Titan Quest II

The legendary Action RPG is back with a bang! The gameplay premiere for Titan Quest II has just aired, giving players a tantalizing glimpse of what's to come. Once again, you'll be plunged into the mythological world of ancient Greece, braving formidable challenges, hunting for exquisite loot, and crafting powerful, unique character builds by blending different masteries. Are you ready to carve out your heroic legend? Forged in the creative crucible of Grimlore Games in Germany, Titan Quest II is currently under development. This epic odyssey is destined for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X, eagerly anticipated to launch when the time comes.

Gothic 1 Remake

Welcome back to the new and visually stunning Colony: The Gothic 1 Remake unveils gameplay for the first time, taking players back to familiar places – but now in the astonishing splendor of Unreal Engine 5! Dive deeper into the lore, explore combat and magic, and immerse yourself in a living world where fans might discover some hidden new details. Check out Gothic Remake's first gameplay trailer and enjoy the experience! The Gothic Remake is currently in full development, and only Innos knows when it will arrive on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X!

Way of the Hunter – Lintukoto Reserve DLC

The Lintukoto Reserve DLC features a diverse array of environments and is home to a rich variety of wildlife, including the elusive Northern Lynx, Mountain Reindeer, Arctic Fox, and the majestic Eurasian Moose. Whether observing from a high vantage point or quietly watching by the river deltas, every moment in Lintukoto Reserve brings a new sight and a deeper connection to nature.

It's available now on PC, PlayStation®5, and Xbox Series X|S!

