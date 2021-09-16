THQ Nordic Is Giving Away Two Free Games For The 10th Anniversary

THQ Nordic has announced today they're going to announce six new games this week while giving away two free games in the process. The anniversary celebration is going to be pretty fun as they will be holding a livestream tomorrow hosted by Geoff Keighley, kicking off at 12pm PT on both Twitch and YouTube. Which is said to include some new IPs and the return of some classic franchises. Meanwhile, they're also holding a sale on PC, Xbox, and Switch for many of their games from September 16th-23rd. Plus, the two free games being given away will be Titan Quest as well as Jagged Alliance. We have more info below before the event kicks off tomorrow.

The Titan Quest Anniversary Edition is a remaster of the critically acclaimed Action-RPG and includes the expansion "Immortal Throne". Get your sandals on the ground of Greece, Egypt, and on Asian soil and hack and slay your way through hordes of monsters to eventually stop the Titans. Are you the hero who can turn the tide in an epic struggle that will determine the fate of both men and gods? Claim Titan Quest Anniversary Edition between September 16th and September 23rd for free and keep it forever.

The second free game is Jagged Alliance Gold Edition. This game is a true legend, combining strategy, turn-based tactics, and RPG elements into one of the best games ever made. Take command of an elite mercenary agency and help the people of Metavira to reclaim their island. Conquer sectors, train a militia, get the economy running and liberate Metavira! Claim Jagged Alliance Gold Edition between September 16th and September 23rd for free and keep it forever.

All good things come in threes so there is another game free during one weekend: The critically acclaimed tactical stealth game Desperados III is free to play from September 16th until September 20th.