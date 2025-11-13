Posted in: Games, Humble Bundle, Video Games | Tagged: Riyo Games, Threads Of Time

Threads Of Time Reveals New Details About Three Characters

Learn more about three of the main characters from Threads Of Time, as the developers shared details for their backgrounds

Article Summary Threads Of Time unveils new character bios for Luna, Rin, and Bo, offering fresh story details.

Luna, the Fire Mage apprentice from 1000 A.D., seeks to master time magic to save history.

Rin, a 301-year-old kitsune infiltrator from 2400 A.D., uses her shifting forms and twin Katars in combat.

Bo, the dino vet strongman from 12 million B.C., protects prehistoric creatures with his trusty Warhammer.

Developer Riyo Games and publisher Humble Games shared new details about three characters from their upcoming game, Threads of Time. It's not exactly the update we were hoping for, but it's better than nothing as they gave us bios for three of the game's characters, which we have for you here. Enjoy reading up on them as we're still waiting to hear anything we possibly can about a release window.

When you venture from century to century trying to stop a plot to unravel the past, present, and future, the heroes in Threads of Time are who you'll rely on. From Luna the apprentice to Rin the kitsune, and even a Viking dino vet named Bo, the party members are the unique backbone of the story that spans millennia.

Luna: Luna comes from the Middle Ages – 1000 A.D. to be exact. The 18-year-old is the Fire Mage apprentice to Fontenay that uses Spark Gloves for weapons and loves herself some fried shrimp. Her theories regarding time magic might sound crazy, but could be the secret to uncovering the threatening plot that looks to undo time itself.

Luna comes from the Middle Ages – 1000 A.D. to be exact. The 18-year-old is the Fire Mage apprentice to Fontenay that uses Spark Gloves for weapons and loves herself some fried shrimp. Her theories regarding time magic might sound crazy, but could be the secret to uncovering the threatening plot that looks to undo time itself. Rin: Rin is one of the futuristic heroes in Threads of Time . From 2400 A.D. she does not look her age of 301. Find this three-tailed kitsune devouring slaying enemies with her signature Katars. The freelance infiltrator can slip between her human and fox form to get anywhere she needs to go and steal any secret she wants to know.

Rin is one of the futuristic heroes in . From 2400 A.D. she does not look her age of 301. Find this three-tailed kitsune devouring slaying enemies with her signature Katars. The freelance infiltrator can slip between her human and fox form to get anywhere she needs to go and steal any secret she wants to know. Bo: Prehistory is where Bo resides. The 35-year-old Guardian-class hero hails from 12 million B.C. where by day he is a dinosaur veterinarian and by night he's a log-lifting strongman who provides the longhouse with comic relief. Utilizing his Warhammer, his sights are set on saving his dinosaur pals and stopping whatever evil corrupts the timeline.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!