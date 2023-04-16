Thrustmaster Reveals New Ferrari-Branded Racing Wheel Thrustmaster revealed a new item this week from the world of Ferrari, as they have a new racing wheel bundled with pedals in the shop.

Thrustmaster has revealed a new item being added to their catalog of racing gear, as they have an all-new Ferrari-branded racing wheel. As you can see from the image below, this is designed to give you the maximum amount of control you can get for a racing title in a single unit, all with the look and feel of a Ferrari product. As if you were driving one of their vehicles in a major race. The wheel, going by the product name T818, is being bundled with their T1000 racing pedals, and is currently going for $1,100. You can read more about the wheel below.

"Composed of the very latest direct-drive racing wheelbase — T818 — alongside the iconic Formula Wheel Add-On Ferrari SF1000 Edition wheel rim and a versatile mounting system for desks, tables or cockpits, this dream-team bundle delivers breathtaking esports-caliber performance. T818, with its new Rosso Corsa metal plates and elegant Scuderia Ferrari logo, provides 10 N⋅m of constant torque for smooth, powerful, and turbocharged Force Feedback thanks to direct-drive technology. The extensive configuration options let the most experienced drivers race with truly unfiltered power — allowing them to feel all effects being transmitted by the game as they were meant to be experienced, for absolute control of their vehicle."

"With up to 69 items of information available via its 4.3-inch / 109-mm display, 25 buttons (including seven encoders), and 100% carbon fiber central faceplate, the Ferrari SF1000 wheel rim really needs no introduction. A 1:1 scale replica of the wheel from the modern classic SF1000 single-seater race car, it's a legend in the sim racing world. T818 Ferrari SF1000 Simulator — an officially-licensed Ferrari product, compatible with PC and with 100% of Thrustmaster's racing ecosystem — has been crafted to meet the needs of the very best racing drivers, and appeal to even the most discerning Tifosi."