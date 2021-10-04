Ticket To Ride: Play Pink Released To Support BCRF

Asmodee and Days of Wonder revealed a special version of a classic as Ticket To Ride: Play Pink will be going toward a worthy cause. As you can see from the image below, this version of the game comes with an exclusive train set in-theme with the classic pink coloring of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). That's because all profits from the sales of this special edition will go to support breast cancer research. Right now you can pre-order this version at the Asmodee store for $5/5€, as it will ship sometime later this month. This new set of trains can be used across other Ticket To Ride editions with all trains and stations ready for use in both the standard Ticket To Ride and Ticket To Ride Europe. We have more info from the announcement for you here.

Ticket To Ride: Play Pink is a fundraising project led by publisher Days of Wonder, part of Asmodee, in 18 countries around the world to support breast cancer research. This limited edition set has been printed in pink, the official colors of the BCRF, and has a unique train shape making it a must-have for collectors and new players alike. The entire production system has been modified to support this important cause and Asmodee commits to a non-profit approach with the game, meaning all profits will be redistributed to the BCRF. For each set of trains sold, $2 will be donated to BCRF. The $5 price tag covers the cost of logistics and production only, with no revenue being collected by Asmodee or Days of Wonder. 80,000 Ticket To Ride: Play Pink sets will be available during Pink October. "As a major player in the games and entertainment industry, we believe it is our duty to lead the way and help important causes like the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. We know how board games can bring families together in difficult times, and we hope that players all across the world will support breast cancer research by playing Ticket To Ride with this exclusive new set" said Stéphane Carville, CEO of Asmodee.

