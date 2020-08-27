Tier Two & Four Raids Have Been Discontinued In Pokémon GO

Confirming earlier leaks from a press conference discussing Mega Evolution, Niantic has announced that Tier Two and Four raids have been discontinued in Pokémon GO. This change was put into effect as soon as it was announced, followed by a change in the current Raid Rotation. If you're wondering what will happen to the the bosses from these raids, Bleeding Cool has got you covered.

Tier Two and Four bosses will shift to Tiers One and Three respectively, making bosses that were impossible to defeat for solo players yesterday now able to be beaten by one skilled player today. In addition to this change, Niantic is enriching the reward pool, making Tier One and Three raids yield the rewards that the next tier up had previously given to trainers. This change is already live in the game, with popular Pokémon such as Alolan Marowak now appearing with a raid CP of 13,525.

The currently rotation has been observed, by Silph Road trainers, to be the following:

Tier One: Timburr, Prinplup, Gligar, Marowak (Kanto), Kingler, Shinx, Oshawott, Sandshrew (Kanto), Wailmer

Timburr, Prinplup, Gligar, Marowak (Kanto), Kingler, Shinx, Oshawott, Sandshrew (Kanto), Wailmer Tier 3 = Alolan Marowak, Rhydon, Onix, Raichu (Alolan), Vaporeon, Claydol, Machamp

= Alolan Marowak, Rhydon, Onix, Raichu (Alolan), Vaporeon, Claydol, Machamp Tier 5 = Heatran

With Mega Evolution and Mega Raids expected to debut in Pokémon GO tomorrow, Bleeding Cool will do an updated callout of the raid rotation with details on which Pokémon can be shiny, what the boosted odds are, and so forth. This change is a welcome one for many trainers, especially rural players who have been unable to team up with larger groups to take on Tier Four raids. This change is part of Niantic's game-changing efforts to make Pokémon GO playable for all players, at all times, in all locations. It comes on the heels of their massive increase in spawn points in areas that previously had few or even no Pokémon. Bleeding Cool readers can look forward to forthcoming guides on how to solo Tier Three Pokémon such as Alolan Marowak, Rhydon, and more.