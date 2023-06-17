Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Big Sugar, Ikimasho, Tiger Blade

Tiger Blade Confirms PSVR2 Release Happening This Year

A new PSVR2 title was announced this week as Big Sugar confirmed Tiger Blade would be coming to the VR platform sometime in 2023.

Publisher Big Sugar and developer Ikimasho announced this week that they will be bringing their action VR game Tiger Blade over to the PSVR2. The team dropped a brand new trailer this week, which you can check out at the bottom of the article, showing off the gameplay to come along with the news it would be released sometime before the end of 2023. Enjoy the trailer as we now wait for a confirmed release date.

"Tiger Blade's story casts players in the role of a deadly assassin working for the Horangi chapter of the Tiger Clans. Ordered to steal a mysterious package from a rival chapter, you are shocked to find the object of the heist is a tiger cub. Thought to be extinct for a hundred years, the mythical creature is now desired by every gang in Sewoon, and they'll stop at nothing to take it from you."

Feel the rush of fast-paced combat: There's barely time to catch a breath as you slash with your razor-sharp jingum, grab cover with your grapple hook, and pop-off shots from your pistol to take down gun-wielding grunts.

There's barely time to catch a breath as you slash with your razor-sharp jingum, grab cover with your grapple hook, and pop-off shots from your pistol to take down gun-wielding grunts. A high-stakes chase through Sewoon: Several distinct districts of the Korean city – such as marketplaces, docks, and alleyways – have been carefully designed to ensure the ten action-packed stages feel both authentic and atmospheric.

Several distinct districts of the Korean city – such as marketplaces, docks, and alleyways – have been carefully designed to ensure the ten action-packed stages feel both authentic and atmospheric. Designed to be highly replayable: If you want to boss the leaderboards and be a true Tiger Blade master, you'll need to complete stages as fast as possible, take as few hits as possible, and collect all hidden medals.

If you want to boss the leaderboards and be a true Tiger Blade master, you'll need to complete stages as fast as possible, take as few hits as possible, and collect all hidden medals. Created to leverage PS VR2's exclusive features: Experience a sensory thrill ride as the heart-pounding, non-stop action is further intensified with immersive haptic feedback, dynamic adaptive triggers, and headset rumble.

Experience a sensory thrill ride as the heart-pounding, non-stop action is further intensified with immersive haptic feedback, dynamic adaptive triggers, and headset rumble. A killer original Korean hip hop soundtrack: High-energy action demands high-energy music, and that's exactly what the K-hip-hop soundtrack delivers, with tracks from artists including SINCE, Kitsyojii, Bryn, and Bruno Chapman.

