Timberborn Releases Sixth Major Update With Many New Options

Become a buzy beaver all over again as Timberborn has a new update adding a number of cool options to help with water management

Indie game developer and publisher Mechanistry has released the latest update for Timberborn, as you'll become a busy beaver again with a ton of new options. This is the sixth update while the game sits in Early Access, which they have dubbed Wonders of the Water, primarily because you're getting more aid in certain areas like water physical, reworked maps, new endgame wonders, the ability to expand higher, and more. More details and the trailer can be found here as the update has gone live.

Timberborn – Wonders of the Water

Take expanded control of two diametrically different factions and their most ingenious building tools: aqueducts, underwater tunnels, and even submerged districts. Lift your rivers and cities skyward with new building options like overhanging platforms and vertical power shafts for building above. Your new builds will be taller and more sophisticated than ever!

3D Water Physics – Timberborn's hallmark feature goes 3D. Water and badwater now flows over buildings, making it possible to build aqueducts, underwater tunnels, and even entire underwater cities. Automated sluices, impermeable floors, and updates to dams and floodgates bring even greater creativity to your hydro-engineering.

Expanded Verticality – Newly added overhangs change how platforms work, allowing the player to erect sky-high structures with layers of buildings and water. With vertical power shafts added, the power grid can now easily reach the skies.

Endgame Wonders – These faction-specific monuments allow the beavers' planet-restoration plans to take effect: The Earth Recultivator (Folktails) sends out balloons filled with seed packs, while the Earth Repopulator (Iron Teeth) ejects beaver pioneers in airborne gliders.

New Map and Reworked Maps – Cliffside, a new diorama-like map, joins the array, and old maps have been reworked to play better with 3D water physics.

Customizable Beaver Tails – The Detailer building allows the player to add custom markings to the beavers' most prominent feature.

New Languages – In-game support for Turkish, Thai, & Traditional Chinese languages

Mod Support – Official mod support and Steam Workshop integration, with hundreds of creations already live on Workshop.

