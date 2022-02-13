Time Loader Set To be Released On Consoles In March

META Publishing and developer Flazm announced that they'll be bringing Time Loader over to consoles this March. The game was already released for PC players back in November and has been doing exceptionally well and has been favorably received on Steam. Now the team is bringing that same time-traveling action over to PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox consoles as you will have the most complete version of the game to date with all the updates and bug fixes already applied to the PC version. You can check out the console trailer for the game down at the bottom to get a look at how it will play there as the game will officially drop for all three platforms on March 10th, 2022.

Time Loader is a story-driven, physics-based puzzle platformer with a twist. At the helm of a small robot, you'll travel back to the 90s to prevent a tragic accident. Explore the house of your creator, solve brain-teasing puzzles, acquire unique and powerful upgrades, and see common household items from an entirely new perspective! But remember: meddling with time has serious consequences. You may succeed in changing the past, but can you deal with the result of your actions?

Even the most familiar objects look different when you're the size of a toy car. Will you watch your every move or dive head-first into this dangerous new world? Boosters, harpoons, screwdrivers… choose among dozens of upgrades to tackle each level and get the job done! Don't just relive the past: change it! Every choice you make will influence the story and may lead to a different outcome. So do us a favor: change the past responsibly! Time Loader features music, references, and items straight out of the '90s. Relive your childhood or, if you're too young for it, just gawk in awe at how primitive humanity used to be back then!