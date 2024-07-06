Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 2P Games, Fuse Game, Time Treker

Time Treker To Be Released In Early Access Next Week

Time Treker will be released on PC via Steam next week, as players will be able to experience a portion of the game starting Thursday.

Article Summary Early Access of Time Treker hits Steam next Thursday, offering intense bullet-hell combat.

Players can explore three major maps with up to 10 hours of gameplay in mech battles.

Select from three warriors and over 10 weapons to craft your ultimate mecha.

Experience diverse missions including exploration, annihilation, and base defense.

Indie game publisher 2P Games and developer Fuse Game have confirmed the Early Access release date for their new title, Time Treker. Players will be able to get a small chunk of the game, as they will have three major maps (desert, cave, marshland), with about 2-3 hours per run and around 10 hours of total gameplay. This should give you enough of an idea about this bullet-hell title in which you fight across time. Enjoy the game when it drops on July 11, 2024.

Time Treker

The frontline has collapsed and your home has fallen. Now it's time to reclaim what's yours. Ours. Human beings escaped from the earth after the Great Catastrophe. Now, you will travel back to the world before its collapse and confront the bugs that ended everything. Win, and save the world. If you fail, you will have to come back on another timeline.

Choose between three warriors and 10+ weapons to become the ultimate mecha in a bullet heaven auto shooter. Time Treker is set in a dark, sci-fi world where humans have built machines capable of downing dozens of enemies in a matter of seconds. Select a unique playstyle (sword dancer, rocket sniper, or thunder master) and choose between 10+ weapons and 15+ items to craft a killing machine that perfectly fits you. The Time Treker features a variety of missions, from exploration to annihilation or defending a position, that will help you gain experience, unlock achievements, and strengthen your base as you prepare for unknown challenges.

Engage in endless battles, all guns blazing, while shooting down hundreds of enemies.

Choose between three characters, 10+ weapons, and 15+ items to create a mecha that fits your abilities.

Enjoy a variety of quests, from exploring the unknown to assaulting enemies or defending from hordes of worms. Who knows what awaits you next?

