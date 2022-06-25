TimTheTatman Announces Two-Day Gaming & Music Festival In Texas

TimTheTatman has announced this week that he will be holding a two-day gaming and music festival happening in Texas next month. Partnering with GameSquare Esports, the two will present TimTheTatman's Tailgate, which will be happening in Frisco, Texas at the Ford Center from July 16th-17th, 2022. The event is set to feature multiple major gaming creators, musical headliners, esports tournaments, tailgate-inspired yard games, and more. We have the rundown of their plans so far, as we're sure more will be added over the next few weeks to come.

Throughout the event, guests can expect surprise appearances and meet-and-greets. In addition to TimTheTatman, attendees will have the opportunity to meet his influencer friends and fellow Complexity Gaming talent including Complexity Stars athlete Sean O'Malley, Dennis "Cloakzy" Lepore, The Baka Bros, and more. All activities will be hosted at The Star, home of the Dallas Cowboys world headquarters and Complexity Gaming's Lenovo Legion Esports Center. GameSquare Esports is also working closely with Visit Frisco to organize the Tailgate, coordinate guest appearances, and unite the local Dallas-Fort Worth community. Throughout the weekend, fans can also enjoy a collection of activities, contests, and gaming tournaments inspired by TimTheTatman, including: TimTheTatman's Hoedown: $100,000 Zero Build Fortnite Tournament: 300 ticket holders will have the chance to test their skills in a two-day Fortnite tournament livestreamed on TimTheTatman's official YouTube channel.

$100,000 Zero Build Fortnite Tournament: 300 ticket holders will have the chance to test their skills in a two-day Fortnite tournament livestreamed on TimTheTatman's official YouTube channel. $25,000 Car Show: A tribute to TimTheTatman's love of cars, guests can admire an assortment of trucks, sports cars, and more, with the $25,000 cash prize awarded to the best entry.

A tribute to TimTheTatman's love of cars, guests can admire an assortment of trucks, sports cars, and more, with the $25,000 cash prize awarded to the best entry. Tailgate Favorites: Headlined by a $15,000 Tim Pong tournament, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy classic tailgate games, including cornhole and giant Jenga, or even take a shot at an NFL field goal on the field in Ford Center.

Headlined by a $15,000 Tim Pong tournament, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy classic tailgate games, including cornhole and giant Jenga, or even take a shot at an NFL field goal on the field in Ford Center. Other Iconic TimTheTatman Moments: Take a photo in TimTheTatman's streaming room, face off in a 1v1 laser tag gulag match, play classics in the retro arcade, or decide where your squad is dropping in a recreation of a Battle Royale-style military transport airplane loading ramp.