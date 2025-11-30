Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: Grimlore Games, Titan Quest II

Titan Quest II Announces New Forge Mastery Incoming

The next update for Titan Quest II in Early Access bring about a new mastery, as the Forge will soon be available to players

Grimlore Games and THQ Nordic have confirmed a new mastery is coming to Titan Quest II, as players will soon be able to take up the Forge. This is here for those who love strategy or playing the back line. The new mastery option will allow you to strengthen your armor or weapons during a battle, as well as provide them with passive abilities. You can also deploy different devices, such as a blade trap, to help mow down some enemies. No word on when it would be added to the game, but it sounds like this is what you'll look forward to when the next Early Access update rolls around.

Titan Quest II

Return to the classic mythology-inspired setting of Titan Quest and go toe-to-toe with legendary monsters as you journey across a fantastical reimagining of ancient Greece. Nemesis, Goddess of Retribution, is out of control. She is corrupting the Threads of Fate and condemning all those who oppose her to eternal punishment – including you. Take up your weapon, fight alongside gods, and change fate itself to stop Nemesis, free those she's punished, and weave your own epic tale.

A Land of Myths and Monsters: Embark on an adventure worthy of the epics that takes you from picturesque beaches, to serene Greek temples, to ruins haunted by shades of the dead, to places where no mortal has ever ventured, including the mysterious realm of the Moirai themselves and beyond. Battle classic creatures from Greek myth and the original Titan Quest, including ichthians, centaurs, gryphons, hippokampoi, and cyclopes, and prove that the age of heroes is far from over.

An Odyssey Through the Unknown: Titan Quest II features a unique handcrafted campaign focused on exploration, and the world is full of mysteries and secrets to discover. Legendary monsters lurk in hidden groves, strange artifacts still carry magic from bygone ages, and you never know when you will end up face-to-face with a god. Every ruin holds a secret, every statue a story. Visit memorable towns full of life and intrigue. The conversations you engage in and the items you find along your journey can lead to surprising discoveries. This is your adventure.

Glory Awaits the Bold: As your journey progresses, you will unlock powerful abilities and wield epic weapons, but the enemies you face are far from defenseless – dodge and counter their attacks, then overwhelm them with a well-timed flurry of blows. Rituals allow you to control the game's difficulty, while deep character customization systems ensure that there's always a good reason to replay.

