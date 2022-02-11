TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Confirms Splinter As Playable Character

Dotemu revealed this week that they have added TMNT's Splinter as a playable character in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. For a lot of the games that use the IP, Splinter is often put off to the side as a character to help progress the storyline and is rarely put into action as a character to fight with. That changes with this game as the fighting master Hamato Yoshi joins the fray in his brownish-purple robe and walking stick, ready to throw down with all four of the turtles and April O'Neil.

Master Splinter has his own unique style that you'll need to grow accustomed to as he has rapid kicks and a barrage of jump attacks that look like they'll take some effort to master and time perfectly as opposed to just mashing and hoping you pull off a combo. You can see exactly what we're talking about in the latest trailer down at the bottom, as we continue to wait for the company to give us a release date.

Master Splinter's calm, thoughtful nature makes him more collected than most of his green pupils, but his mastery of ninja arts ensures that he's a formidable powerhouse. He dishes out particularly powerful attacks with his trusty staff and wide-reaching special ninja moves, bashing through groups of enemies as efficiently as the Turtles chowing down on a pizza. Inspired by the Turtles' iconic 1987 design, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge brings New York City's most righteous ninjas to life with gorgeous pixel art that'd look right at home in your favorite retro arcade. From showdowns with infamous rivals like Bebop and Rocksteady to returns to signature locales like Dimension X, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is a bodacious celebration of classic TMNT beat-em-ups with its own modern touches.