TMTN: Mutant Madness Launches Onto Mobile Today

Kongregate has released a brand new mobile game this week as TMNT: Mutant Madness comes to both iOS and Android devices. If you're into the old-school '80s version of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, then this is going to be your game as it channels the cartoon with a slightly polished look. The game gives you real-time combat with a slightly improved hands-on approach compared to other games of this genre as you fight against classic villains on the streets and in the sewers of New York City. The game will have a character collection system so deep that you'll be wondering where these characters even came from at times. You'll be able to build a squad of heroes and villains to face off against powerful bosses in PvE and PvP battles. You can check out the trailer below along with a couple of quotes from the company about the game, as you can download and play it today.

"Our team in Chicago has done an amazing job building franchises for Kongregate, with their smash CCG hit Animation Throwdown: The Quest for Cards and now TMNT: Mutant Madness," said Markus Lipp, CFO and Interim CEO at Kongregate. "We know fans will love the engaging combat in Mutant Madness and the deep collection systems. We can't stop playing and know they won't either. I'm very excited to continue bringing our uniquely 'Kongregate' creativity to the mobile games market through our growing franchise titles!" "Kongregate's innovative approach to creating a new take on the TMNT universe captures the excitement and nostalgia of the franchise in a new way," said Adrian Wright, VP Games, Nickelodeon. "With TMNT: Mutant Madness, players have the opportunity to collect and play with fan-favorite classic characters in an engaging gameplay experience."