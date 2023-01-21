Today Is Community Day Classic: Larvitar In Pokémon GO Today is Community Day Classic: Larvitar in Pokémon GO, bringing back Shiny-boosted Larvitar and the meta-relevant Smack Down Tyranitar.

Today is your chance to get a Tyranitar with the meta-relevant Fast Attack Smack Down in Pokémon GO. Also, if you're a Shiny hunter who wasn't playing during the first Larvitar Community Day? Today, if you get out there and hunt, Larvitar will sparkle for you. It's Pokémon GO Community Day Classic: Larvitar today. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details for the Community Day Classic: Larvitar in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time

Larvitar will return to Community Day after its initial 2018 feature. Special Community Day Move: When a Larvitar or Pupitar are evolved all the way up to the final stage of Tyranitar between 2 PM and 7 PM local time, Tyranitar will be given one of the most impactful Rock-type Fast Attacks in the game: Smack Down. Smack Down Tyranitar is an absolute beast that remains quite useful, so be sure to set a reminder to evolve!

: There will be a $1 USD Special Research storyline that can be found in the in-game Pokémon GO shop. Tickers are not yet live, but when they do go live, you will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with with a ticket by pressing the "Gift" button instead of "Buy." Community Day Classic: Larvitar bonuses: The Community Day bonuses this time around include: Triple XP for catching Pokémon Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours. Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours. Larvitar will be photobombing GO Snapshots and spawning in the wild following you taking that Snapshot.

Remember, too, that Tyranitar will get a Mega Evolution in the future in Pokémon GO so be sure to farm for Larvitar Candy and Candy XL to power your Tyranitars up as much as possible.