Today Is Harry Potter: Wizards Unite June 2021 Community Day

Community Day is now live in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Starting today at 12 AM local time and continuing through 11:59 PM tonight, players of this mobile game continuation of J. K. Rowling's iconic fantasy series can work to complete the newly released (and endlessly adorable) registry page featuring Baby Beasts. Let's get into the details.

According to the official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite forum, today's June 2021 Community Day will feature the following bonuses live in-game:

This Community Day, you can look forward to the following: Introducing: The new Baby Beasts Registry Page!

This was teased in May 2021's Brilliant Event, which showcased the Brilliant versions of some of these Foundables. Now, more have been added and they can be encountered in their non-Brilliant forms on this brand new addition to the Registry.

Special Assignments focused on returning Baby Beasts, including the Baby Troll and Baby Cerberus, to the Care of Magical Creatures Registry Page with rewards including Potions, Spell Books, Ingredients and DADA Books.

Personally, I think Niantic has done a great job recently with making the Special Assignments during Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Community Days more fun and playable. This is one I'm definitely going to participate in.

Tonic for Trace Detection will reveal more Community Day Traces, only takes 1 hour to brew, and its Master Notes will reduce brew time by 50%. Increased Challenge XP, Wizarding XP, and Spell Energy from Wizarding Challenges.

To take advantage of that last bonus, be sure to put on Baruffio's Brain Elixir while taking on Wizarding Challenges. This is a great chance to farm XP for wizards and witches who are looking to level up.

After this Community Day wraps up, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will launch its next Adveraries Event, the Norweigan Ridgeback Adversaries Event, from June 14th to June 17th.