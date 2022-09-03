Today Is Inkay Limited Research Day In Pokémon GO

Today is Inkay Limited Research Day in Pokémon GO. This event will include the Shiny release of Inkay and its evolution Malamar. You will be able to complete Field Research tasks to encounter a Shiny-boosted Inkay. Remember, though, there is a special way that you must evolve it, so be sure to key into the details below to get your Shiny Malamar during the event.

Here's what's happening with Inkay Limited Research Day today in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, September 3rd, 2022 from 11 AM – 2 PM local time. This is a very concise event, so be sure to get out there and play so you don't miss your chance at a…

Saturday, September 3rd, 2022 from 11 AM – 2 PM local time. This is a very concise event, so be sure to get out there and play so you don't miss your chance at a… Shiny Inkay!: This event will see the release of Shiny Inkay. Shiny Inkay is dramatically different in color palette from the standard Inkay. It keeps the pink "hat" but its body becomes yellow. Be sure to catch at least two Shinies so that you can evolve one up to Malamar. In order to evolve Inkay to Malamar, you must turn your device upside down.

This event will see the release of Shiny Inkay. Shiny Inkay is dramatically different in color palette from the standard Inkay. It keeps the pink "hat" but its body becomes yellow. Be sure to catch at least two Shinies so that you can evolve one up to Malamar. In order to evolve Inkay to Malamar, you must turn your device upside down. Field Research: Encounter Inkay by completing Field Research tasks. Historically, featured Pokémon have an incredibly boosted Shiny rate during Limited Research Days.

Encounter Inkay by completing Field Research tasks. Historically, featured Pokémon have an incredibly boosted Shiny rate during Limited Research Days. Wild Spawns: You will be able to encounter: Alolan Rattata – can be Shiny Murkrow – can be Shiny Houndour – can be Shiny Poochyena- can be Shiny Nuzleaf Sableye- can be Shiny Purrloin Galarian Zigzagoon is a rare spawn, though I do not know why this would be a major incentive. As Galarian Zigzagoon just had a Community Day, I'd figure that Trainers would be more excited to see essentially any of the other spawns.

You will be able to encounter: Event Bonus: Double candy for catching Pokémon.

There is a lot more content coming to Pokémon GO in September 2022 and through the entire three-month-long Season of Light. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for all the latest information.