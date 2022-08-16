Today Is Joltik Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: August 2022

Tonight is Joltik Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 – 7 PM tonight, Tuesday, August 16th, this Bug/Electric-type Pokémon will be appearing with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the third Spotlight Hour of August 2022 in Pokémon GO, but be sure to keep reading to the end of the article to see what will be featured for the rest of the month.

All right, listen. Unless you are working on powering up a specific Galvantula for Great League in GO Battle League… there is absolutely no reason to play tonight's Spotlight Hour. Let me walk you through how little tonight's Spotlight Hour matters.

Can Joltik be Shiny? It sure can't.

Is Joltik rare? It sure isn't. It was widely available during this past week's Bug Out! 2022 event, which had way more exciting Bug-type Pokémon available than Joltik. And don't get me wrong. Joltik is cute. But how many of these things do you need? Certainly not a Spotlight Hour's worth.

Is the Spotlight Hour bonus worth playing? Not even slightly! It's double catch Candy. Who, again except for someone looking to power up a specific Galvantula for a very nice GBL use, needs that much Joltik Candy?

Here's my advice. Instead of getting out and playing Pokémon GO at 6 PM, play before or after the event and run your Daily Adventure Incense. No matter what spawns, you have a better chance of something interesting than with this Spotlight Hour.

Here are the Spotlight Hours happening in August 2022 in Pokémon GO:

Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Nidoran Male Spotlight Hour with double Candy for transferring Pokémon

Nidoran Male Spotlight Hour with double Candy for transferring Pokémon Tuesday, August 30th, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Pidove Spotlight Hour with double XP for evolving Pokémon