Today Is Shiny Oddish Research Day In Pokémon GO

Today is Shiny Oddish Research Day in Pokémon GO and you will be able to encounter Oddish with a much higher Shiny rate for a limited time.

Oddish Research Day happens today in Pokémon GO.

Here's what's happening for the Oddish Research Day event today in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Sunday, September 17, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

Sunday, September 17, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Event bonus: The normal Research Day bonus is here: Increased chance of encountering Shiny Oddish. 2× Stardust for catching Pokémon. Increased chance of finding XXS or XXL Oddish. Wild Oddish may be holding a Sun Stone. Oddish at PokéStop Showcases.

Wild Spawns: Paras (can be Shiny), Venonat (can be Shiny), Bellsprout (can be Shiny), Shroomish (can be Shiny), Roselia (can be Shiny), Cacnea (can be Shiny), Foongus (can be Shiny), and Bounsweet.

The next upcoming event is the Psychic Spectacular:

Date and time: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

New Shiny Pokémon: Solosis can be encountered in its Shiny form in Pokémon GO for the first time.

Solosis can be encountered in its Shiny form in Pokémon GO for the first time. Wild Spawns: Abra (can be Shiny), Slowpoke (can be Shiny), Drowzee(can be Shiny), Exeggcute (can be Shiny), Girafarig (can be Shiny), Ralts (can be Shiny), Meditite (can be Shiny), Spoink (can be Shiny), Gothita, Solosis (can be Shiny), and Elgeym (can be Shiny). Galarian Ponyta (can be Shiny), Galarian Slowpoke (can be Shiny), and Bronzor (can be Shiny) will be rare spawns.

Abra (can be Shiny), Slowpoke (can be Shiny), Drowzee(can be Shiny), Exeggcute (can be Shiny), Girafarig (can be Shiny), Ralts (can be Shiny), Meditite (can be Shiny), Spoink (can be Shiny), Gothita, Solosis (can be Shiny), and Elgeym (can be Shiny). Galarian Ponyta (can be Shiny), Galarian Slowpoke (can be Shiny), and Bronzor (can be Shiny) will be rare spawns. Event bonus: Increased XP for successfully catching Pokémon with Curveball Throws. A Psychic-themed Collection Challenge that will award Mega Energy for certain Psychic-type Pokémon, Stardust, and XP. Spoink-themed PokéStop Showcases.

Timed Research: This curveball-themed Timed Research will reward encounters with Solosis, which can be Shiny in Pokémon GO for the first time.

Raids: Tier One: Espurr (can be Shiny), Unown P, Unown S, Unown I. None of these Unown can be Shiny. Tier Three: Alolan Raichu, Galarian Mr. Mime, Hisuian Braviary (can all be Shiny) Tier Five: September 16th – September 23rd: Burn Drive Genesect (can be Shiny) September 23rd – October 6th: Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny) Mega Raids: Mega Gardevoir

7KM Gift Eggs : Smoochum (can be Shiny), Wynaut (can be Shiny), Chingling, Solosis (can be Shiny)

: Smoochum (can be Shiny), Wynaut (can be Shiny), Chingling, Solosis (can be Shiny) Field Research: Encounters: Kadabra, Galarian Slowpoke (can all be Shiny), Wobbuffet (can all be Shiny), Metang, Solosis (can all be Shiny), Inkay (can all be Shiny) Mega Energy: Alakazam, Slowbrow, Gardevoir, Medicham



