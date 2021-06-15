Today Is Shiny Slowpoke Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO

Tonight is Slowpoke Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. This comes on the tail of the A Very Slow Discovery event, which heavily featured Slowpoke. This makes tonight's Spotlight Hour seem much like a second chance for those who missed their shot at a Shiny Slowpoke during the event before the Solstice Event starts later this week. Now, let's get into the full details of this week's Spotlight Hour.

Slowpoke Spotlight Hour will run tonight, Tuesday, June 15th from 6 PM to 7 PM in Pokémon GO. Slowpoke will be popping up with increased frequency in the game, responding to Incense and even appearing in normally inactive spawn points. Slowpoke can indeed be Shiny. For those looking for the Shiny, you're going to be searching for a Slowpoke that looks like it has been through the wash. While the normal Slowpoke is bologna-pink, the Shiny Slowpoke is aight pastel pink. The difference is slight but noticeable.

Tonight's Spotlight Hour bonus in Pokémon GO is a useful one, but one that you will have to be a bit strategic about while catching. It's double transfer Candy, so my advice is to sort what you want to transfer beforehand. That way, you can plan five-minute breaks of your Shiny Slowpoke hunt to go into your storage and clear out what you're not going to keep. Also, just a tip from someone who raids a lot. That 27th Giratina? You're not going to end up trading that one, and by the time you would, Giratina will be back. Transfer it and pull in that Candy!

The remaining Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours and bonuses in June are: