Today Is Spheal Community Day In Pokémon GO: Full Details
Today is Spheal Community Day in Pokémon GO. During the event, you will be able to encounter Spheal with increased Shiny odds. Also, when Spheal and Sealeo are evolved up into the ultimate form of Walrein, it will have not one but two special Community Day-exclusive attacks.
Here are all of the details for Spheal Community Day in Pokémon GO:
- Time: Sunday, January 16, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time
- Shiny release?: Spheal got its initial Shiny release in a costume-only form during the 2021 Holiday Event, but will now be available to encounter as a standard Shiny.
- Exclusive moves: Two this time! When Spheals/Sealeos are evolved all the way up to Walrein, Walrein will receive the following two exclusive attacks:
- Fast Attack: Powder Snow
- Charged Attack: Icicle Spear
- Event bonuses:
- 30 Ultra Balls free in the shop
- Triple Catch XP
- Incense activated during the event will last for three hours
- Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours
- Spheal will photobomb GO Snapshot photos
We can also confirm the full set of tasks and rewards for the $1USD The Spheal Deal Special Research questline that is available in the Pokémon GO shop:
Page One of Four
- Power up Pokémon 10 times: 15 Poké Balls
- Catch 15 Spheal: Spheal encounter
- Make 5 Nice Throws: 20 Spheal Candy
- REWARDS: 2000 Stardust, Spheal encounter, Lucky Egg
Page Two of Four
- Catch 15 Spheal: 30 Spheal Candy
- Transfer 10 Pokémon: Sealeo encounter
- Evolve 3 Spheal: 10 Pinap Berries
- REWARDS: 1500 XP, Spheal encounter, Incense
Page Three of Four
- Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: 50 Spheal Candy
- Evolve a Sealeo: Star Piece
- Transfer 10 Pokémon: 15 Great Balls
- REWARDS: 2500 XP, Rocket Radar, 15 Ultra Balls
Page Four of Four
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 2 Silver Pinap Berries
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: Spheal encounter
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 3500 XP
- REWARDS: 3000 Stardust, Walrein encounter, 2 Rare Candy
Best of luck to everyone setting out today to play Pokémon GO Community Day today. Also, remember that next weekend, we will have the very first Community Day Classic featuring Bulbasaur.