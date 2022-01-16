Today Is Spheal Community Day In Pokémon GO: Full Details

Today is Spheal Community Day in Pokémon GO. During the event, you will be able to encounter Spheal with increased Shiny odds. Also, when Spheal and Sealeo are evolved up into the ultimate form of Walrein, it will have not one but two special Community Day-exclusive attacks.

Here are all of the details for Spheal Community Day in Pokémon GO:

Time: Sunday, January 16, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Sunday, January 16, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Shiny release?: Spheal got its initial Shiny release in a costume-only form during the 2021 Holiday Event, but will now be available to encounter as a standard Shiny.

Spheal got its initial Shiny release in a costume-only form during the 2021 Holiday Event, but will now be available to encounter as a standard Shiny. Exclusive moves: Two this time! When Spheals/Sealeos are evolved all the way up to Walrein, Walrein will receive the following two exclusive attacks: Fast Attack : Powder Snow Charged Attack: Icicle Spear

Two this time! When Spheals/Sealeos are evolved all the way up to Walrein, Walrein will receive the following two exclusive attacks: Event bonuses: 30 Ultra Balls free in the shop Triple Catch XP Incense activated during the event will last for three hours Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours Spheal will photobomb GO Snapshot photos



We can also confirm the full set of tasks and rewards for the $1USD The Spheal Deal Special Research questline that is available in the Pokémon GO shop:

Page One of Four

Power up Pokémon 10 times: 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Spheal: Spheal encounter

Make 5 Nice Throws: 20 Spheal Candy

REWARDS: 2000 Stardust, Spheal encounter, Lucky Egg

Page Two of Four

Catch 15 Spheal: 30 Spheal Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon: Sealeo encounter

Evolve 3 Spheal: 10 Pinap Berries

REWARDS: 1500 XP, Spheal encounter, Incense

Page Three of Four

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: 50 Spheal Candy

Evolve a Sealeo: Star Piece

Transfer 10 Pokémon: 15 Great Balls

REWARDS: 2500 XP, Rocket Radar, 15 Ultra Balls

Page Four of Four

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 2 Silver Pinap Berries

[AUTO-CLAIM]: Spheal encounter

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 3500 XP

REWARDS: 3000 Stardust, Walrein encounter, 2 Rare Candy

Best of luck to everyone setting out today to play Pokémon GO Community Day today. Also, remember that next weekend, we will have the very first Community Day Classic featuring Bulbasaur.