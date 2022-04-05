Today Is Stunky Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: April 2022

Tonight is Stunky Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7pm tonight, Tuesday, April 5th, Stunky will be appearing with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. Keep in mind, though, that stationary Incense has been nerfed to one spawn per five minutes, so you will need to get out there and walk in order to activate the Incense buff. This is the first and Spotlight Hour of April 2022 in Pokémon GO so stay tuned for peeks at what's to come. First, let's get into the details of tonight's event.

Early on, Pokémon GO fans theorized that we may be getting Shiny Stunky for the All-Hands Rocket Retreat Event, which would save this from being a skippable Spotlight Hour. Unfortunately, there is no sign of a new Shiny. Stunky will not be available to encounter as a Shiny during tonight's Spotlight Hour. So, while Shiny hunters may not have much to do, what about the bonus? Is this one worth playing?

It actually is! Tonight's bonus is double transfer Candy, which means that you'll be able to take advantage of the bonus without worrying about spending time hunting Stunky. There are no items you'd need to use to take advantage of this bonus either. Simply go through your storage during Spotlight Hour and transfer your doubles. These transfers will yield double Candy. I'd recommend taking a good look at your extra Legendaries. Those are good to swap for trades, yes, but realistically, are you going to trade all of 'em?

Here is the current schedule of Spotlight Hours scheduled for March 2022 in Pokémon GO:

April 12th at 6 PM: Bunnelby with double evolution XP

April 19th at 6 PM: Oddish with double Catch Stardust

April 26th at 6 PM: Sunshine Form Cherrim