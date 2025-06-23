Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Nestopi Co., Re:Ver Project -Tokyo-, Toei Animation

Toei Animation To Publish Re:Ver Project -Tokyo- For Steam

Toei Animation has a brand new independent game they're going to help publish, as ReVer Project -Tokyo- has been revealed

Article Summary Toei Animation partners with Nestopi to publish Re:Ver Project -Tokyo- for Steam with a free demo.

Survive in modern Tokyo as falsely accused protagonists evading police and gathering resources.

Features a unique citizen surveillance system where NPCs react to suspicious player actions.

Detailed pixel art recreates real Tokyo locations, blending anime storytelling with indie gameplay.

Toei Animation announced this morning that they have partnered with indie game developer Nestopi Co. to publish their next game, Re:Ver Project -Tokyo-. This is a survival-suspense adventure title created lovingly with pixel art, as you are thrown into a modern Tokyo setting, being falsely accused of a crime. You'll use various skills to not only try to solve the crime and figure out what really happened, but also evade the police and discover who truly committed the crime. The game has a free demo available on Steam, but no window for a formal release. You can enjoy the trailer here before trying it out.

Re:Ver Project -Tokyo-

Yukinori Amane, who is falsely accused of a crime, uses his survival skills to evade the police and uncover the real culprit. As a wanted man known to the public, Yukinori cannot satisfy his hunger by simply "shopping." He must survive by finding acorns on the roadside or hamburgers in trash cans. Once his health is stable, he can work to "prove his innocence." Yukinori will be on the run with idol Hinagi Mutsumi, who is also falsely accused. Together, they move between "hideouts" in Tokyo. As an idol and a famous person, Hinagi cannot venture out recklessly. The survival of his companion depends entirely on the player's ability to gather supplies.

Citizen Sensor System: In Tokyo's society of mutual surveillance, citizens (NPCs) are sensitive to strange behavior. Players must scavenge trash cans without drawing attention, as citizens noticing strange behavior can aid the police investigation.

In Tokyo's society of mutual surveillance, citizens (NPCs) are sensitive to strange behavior. Players must scavenge trash cans without drawing attention, as citizens noticing strange behavior can aid the police investigation. Story of Rebirth: In this Tokyo, "once a person falls, they can never rise again," whether they are guilty or not. Once branded as an outcast and socially excluded, life is over. Despite this harsh reality, the two stand up and try to overcome it. Will they reach heaven or hell? Only the player can watch over their fate.

In this Tokyo, "once a person falls, they can never rise again," whether they are guilty or not. Once branded as an outcast and socially excluded, life is over. Despite this harsh reality, the two stand up and try to overcome it. Will they reach heaven or hell? Only the player can watch over their fate. Detailed Pixel Art Depicting Real Tokyo: The game intentionally removes cyberpunk elements to create pixel art that reflects the "real Tokyo." It portrays not only big cities like Shinjuku and Shibuya, but also real Tokyo scenery such as back alleys.

The game intentionally removes cyberpunk elements to create pixel art that reflects the "real Tokyo." It portrays not only big cities like Shinjuku and Shibuya, but also real Tokyo scenery such as back alleys. Fusion of a Veteran Anime Studio and Indie Developer: This work is a collaboration between Toei Animation, with 70 years of history in anime production, and Nestopi, a Japanese indie developer known for challenging game systems with a small team. The fusion of Nestopi's innovative development and Toei Animation's long-standing expertise in story and art brings a fresh breeze to indie games.

