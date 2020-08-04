Tommy Francois Leaves Ubisoft After Sexual Harassment Accusations

Word has come out this week that Tommy Francois has officially left Ubisoft after sexual harassment allegations had come out. The news is coming from Business Insider, who is reporting that they have seen a copy of an internal email from CEO Yves Guillemot, informing the company's editorial staff that Francois had left the company. Francois was one of many individuals publically accused of sexual misconduct by current and former employees of the company after stories of others being harassed in the gaming industry had arisen through social media. This led to the company announcing to their staff that they would be conducting full investigations into the matter. Francois was put on leave along with fellow VP Maxime Béland back in late June, wither neither individual commenting publically on the matter. Béland resigned from the company two weeks later before a full report on the investigation had been released.

Now it appears Francois has followed suit, although it is unclear if he quit or resigned on his own decision, or if he was simply let go from the company. Along with Béland, Francois joins former chief creative officer Serge Hascoet, former head of Ubisoft's Canadian studios Yannis Mallat, and global head of HR Cécile Cornet as the latest to have departed the company after the investigations were launched. The big piece of the puzzle that is still missing is the final results of said investigations and what the company has determined. It is unknown at this point if Ubisoft will make those findings public, especially since the investigation is still ongoing and it sounds like there may be more individuals on their way out once they are completed. We'll see how things play out in the weeks to come, but it does feel like this entire situation may not be over for a while.