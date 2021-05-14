Tomorrow Is Swablu Community Day In Pokémon GO

Tomorrow is Swablu Community Day in Pokémon GO. The hype for this day may pale in comparison to the long-anticipated Gible Community Day which Niantic has announced for May, but it may still be worth playing. Let's take a look at the details.

Here are the full details from the Pokémon GO blog, plus our tips:

Date + Time: Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Features: Swablu will be appearing more frequently in the wild. If you're lucky, you may encounter a Shiny one! Evolve Swablu during the event or up to two hours afterward to get an Altaria that knows the attack Moonblast.

This move isn't expected to make major waves for Altaria, as it is already a somewhat dominant PVP Pokémon. There have been complaints in the Pokémon GO community over the focus on Community Day moves that aren't exactly useful in raids, so it will be interesting to see what move is given to Gible next month. My instinct is to say that it will be beneficial for raids rather than PVP.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

The surprise? Of course, Swablu. With these, my advice is to slow down and enjoy the non-catching aspects of the game. Turn on Niantic AR and take a photo that will be cool or funny with a Swablu photobomb.

There'll be a special one-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins, featuring 50 Ultra Balls, five Super Incubators, five Incense, and an Elite Fast TM. For US$1 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Swablu Community Day–exclusive Special Research story, Cotton-Winged Bird.

Stay tuned for an "Is it worth it?" post on these items today, as well as a full breakdown of the tasks and rewards on the morning of Swablu Community Day.

Mega Altaria will be making its Pokémon GO debut in Mega Raids at the conclusion of May Community Day on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. local time. This is your chance to collect Mega Altaria Energy to Mega-Evolve any of the Altaria you've collected during the event!

For me, this is the most exciting aspect of the event. Megas aren't exactly the best part of the game, but Swablu has indeed been a common species for years and its Shiny isn't exactly hard to obtain considering how often its featured. A new Mega, though, will at least have novelty for the weekend.

Bonuses 1/4 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period Incense activated during the event will last for three hours.

This is definitely a good chance to hatch some of those 7 KM Eggs which currently have event Pokémon (Gible and the Fairy-types) if you're interested in that.