Tonight Is Alolan Sandshrew Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: January 2023

Tonight is Alolan Sandshrew Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, January 3rd, this Ice/Steel-type Pokémon will appear with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the first of five Spotlight Hours of January 2023 in Pokémon GO. Keep reading for a full breakdown of the upcoming Spotlight Hours for this month but first, let's get into the details of tonight's offering and bonus.

Now… this one is such a weird choice. Alolan Sandshrew was just widely available with a highly boosted Shiny rate for December 2022 recap Community Day so I couldn't imagine many Trainers are looking for this. However, there is a solid way to spend the hour, even for those who aren't in need of a Shiny Alolan Sandshrew.

Tonight's Spotlight Hour bonus is double XP for evolving Pokémon. Instead of hunting, pop on a Lucky Egg and mass evolve your spare catches.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in January 2022:

January 10th, 2023: Swirlix with double Stardust for catching

January 17th, 2023: Seedot with double XP for catching

January 24th, 2023: Tynamo with double Candy for catching

January 31st, 2023: Blitzle with double Candy for transferring

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in January 2022:

December 31st, 2022 – January 4th, 2023 : Pokémon GO New Year's 2023 Event

: Pokémon GO New Year's 2023 Event January 7th from 2 PM – 5 PM : Chespin Community Day

: Chespin Community Day January 10th – January 16th, 2023 : Twinkling Fantasy Event

: Twinkling Fantasy Event January 14th – January 15th, 2023 : GO Battle Weekend: Steven Stone

: GO Battle Weekend: Steven Stone January 19th – January 23rd, 2023 : January Community Day Classic

: January Community Day Classic January 27th – February 5th, 2023: Crackling Voltage Event

The Raid Hours for the month of January 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

January 4th, 2022: Reshiram, can be Shiny

January 11th, 2022: Zekrom, can be Shiny

January 18th, 2022: Regice, can be Shiny

Regice, can be Shiny January 25th, 2022: Tapu Koko, Shiny release