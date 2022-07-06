Tonight Is Articuno Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: July 2022
The newly launched 6th Anniversary Event featuring Pansear, Unown E, Party Hat Charizard, Cake Costume Pikachu, and more isn't the only thing happening in Pokémon GO today. We also have a good ol' old-fashioned Raid Hour. Articuno Raid Hour is happening tonight in Pokémon GO from 6 PM – 7 PM. During this time, most Gyms in the game will pop Tier Five raids featuring none other than the Ice/Flying-type Legendary Bird from Kanto.
Tonight will be good for two kinds of players:
- Players Shiny hunting Articuno
- Players hoping to earn Candy XL to max out their Articuno
Outside of that, there is no major hype behind Articuno Raid Hour. I'm a big fan of Articuno but with so much else going on in the game, there are simply many choices. If you don't fit into one of the above categories, you may be better served saving your raid passes for Unown E during the event.
However, if you are Shiny hunting Articuno or attempting to earn Articuno Candy XL, here are the top counters to bring to Articuno raids:
- Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker
- Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Shadow Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge Shadow
- Aggron: Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Shadow Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
Bargain counters include:
- Gigalith: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Lycanroc Midnight Forme: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
- Alolan Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
- Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Rock Slide
- Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Excadrill: Metal Claw, Rock Slide
- Nihilego: Acid, Rock Slide
- Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
- Reshiram: Fire Fang, Stone Edge
The Raid Hours for the month of July in Pokémon GO are:
- July 6th, 2022 at 6 AM- 7 PM: Articuno
- July 13th, 2022 at 6 AM- 7 PM: Zapdos
- July 20th, 2022 at 6 AM- 7 PM: Moltres
- July 27th, 2022 at 6 AM- 7 PM: Dialga