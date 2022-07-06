Tonight Is Articuno Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: July 2022

The newly launched 6th Anniversary Event featuring Pansear, Unown E, Party Hat Charizard, Cake Costume Pikachu, and more isn't the only thing happening in Pokémon GO today. We also have a good ol' old-fashioned Raid Hour. Articuno Raid Hour is happening tonight in Pokémon GO from 6 PM – 7 PM. During this time, most Gyms in the game will pop Tier Five raids featuring none other than the Ice/Flying-type Legendary Bird from Kanto.

Tonight will be good for two kinds of players:

Players Shiny hunting Articuno

Players hoping to earn Candy XL to max out their Articuno

Outside of that, there is no major hype behind Articuno Raid Hour. I'm a big fan of Articuno but with so much else going on in the game, there are simply many choices. If you don't fit into one of the above categories, you may be better served saving your raid passes for Unown E during the event.

However, if you are Shiny hunting Articuno or attempting to earn Articuno Candy XL, here are the top counters to bring to Articuno raids:

Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Shadow Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge Shadow

Aggron: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Shadow Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Bargain counters include:

Gigalith: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Lycanroc Midnight Forme: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Alolan Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Rock Slide

Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Excadrill: Metal Claw, Rock Slide

Nihilego: Acid, Rock Slide

Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Stone Edge

The Raid Hours for the month of July in Pokémon GO are:

July 6th, 2022 at 6 AM- 7 PM: Articuno

Articuno July 13th, 2022 at 6 AM- 7 PM: Zapdos

Zapdos July 20th, 2022 at 6 AM- 7 PM: Moltres

Moltres July 27th, 2022 at 6 AM- 7 PM: Dialga