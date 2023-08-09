Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Cresselia, pokemon, Season of Hidden Gems

Tonight Is Cresselia Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: Hidden Gems

Tonight is Cresselia Raid Hour In Pokémon GO, bringing this Sinnoh Legendary back into the spotlight for a night of Tier Five Raids.

Tonight is Cresselia Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, most Gyms in the game will pop with Tier Five Raids featuring this Psychic-type Sinnoh Legendary Pokémon. This is Cresselia's return to Raid Hour after quite a while away and this fan-favorite species can indeed be encountered in its Shiny form. This is quite a busy month of Tier Five Raids, so I would encourage those who want their own Shiny Cresselia to get out there and raid tonight. Me, personally? I think that Shiny Cresselia is one of the best Shiny Pokémon in the game, so I have my fingers crossed for you.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this August 2023:

August 4th – August 16th: Cresselia

Cresselia August 16th – August 27th: Xerneas (with the special move Geomancy) and Yveltal (with the special move Oblivion Wing)

Xerneas (with the special move Geomancy) and Yveltal (with the special move Oblivion Wing) Shadow Raids every weekend throughout the Season of Hidden Gems: Shadow Articuno with a Shiny release

The Raid Hours for the month of August 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, August 9th, 2023: Cresselia

Cresselia Wednesday, August 16th, 2023: Xerneas (with the special move Geomancy)

Xerneas (with the special move Geomancy) Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023: Primal Kyogre

Primal Kyogre Wednesday, August 24th, 2023: Primal Groudon

Primal Groudon Wednesday, August 30th, 2023:Yveltal (with the special move Oblivion Wing)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this August 2023:

August 4th – August 16th: Mega Gyarados

Mega Gyarados August 16th – August 23rd: Mega Salamence

Mega Salamence August 23rd – August 26th: Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon

Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon August 26th – August 27th during GO Fest 2023 Global: Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon, Mega Rayquaza

Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon, Mega Rayquaza August 27th – September 1st: Mega Salamence

We also have the full details for what's happening in the 2023 Pokémon World Championships Celebration event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Friday, August 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Friday, August 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time Pokémon debut: The Alolan species Passimian, known as the "Teamwork Pokémon," makes its debut. It will be in Tier Three Raids and seemingly Field Research. Niantic lists Passimian as a Field Research encounter but their graphic uses a picture of Galarian Stunfisk.

The Alolan species Passimian, known as the "Teamwork Pokémon," makes its debut. It will be in Tier Three Raids and seemingly Field Research. Niantic lists Passimian as a Field Research encounter but their graphic uses a picture of Galarian Stunfisk. Shiny Pokémon debut: Shiny Scraggy will be available for the first time. Scraggy's Shiny is one of those "Is it even different?" types. It is slightly more saturated, making this Shiny almost as bad of an offender as the original sinner, Shiny Zapdos. Hunt for Scraggy in the wild and in Tier One Raids.

Shiny Scraggy will be available for the first time. Scraggy's Shiny is one of those "Is it even different?" types. It is slightly more saturated, making this Shiny almost as bad of an offender as the original sinner, Shiny Zapdos. Hunt for Scraggy in the wild and in Tier One Raids. New Costume: Pikachu will be available during the event wearing its World Championships 2023 costume. It can be Shiny. Find it through Timed Research, Tier One Raids, and Field Research.

Pikachu will be available during the event wearing its World Championships 2023 costume. It can be Shiny. Find it through Timed Research, Tier One Raids, and Field Research. Wild spawns : Machop, Chinchou, Wooper, Sableye, Meditite, Spheal, Drilbur, Scraggy, Bunnelby, and Wooloo. Rare spawns include Onix and Lickitung.

: Machop, Chinchou, Wooper, Sableye, Meditite, Spheal, Drilbur, Scraggy, Bunnelby, and Wooloo. Rare spawns include Onix and Lickitung. Raids : Tier One: World Championships 2023 Pikachu, Alolan Sandshrew, Gligar, Scraggy Tier Three: Skarmory, Galarian Stunfisk (hilariously, an image of Licktung is used here, Niantic cannot stop doing Galarian Stunfisk dirty), Passimian Tier Five: Cresselia Mega Raids: Mega Gyarados

Bonus Features: Play extra sets of GO Battle League. Ten sets will be available rather than five. Pokémon encountered via GO Battle League rewards will have a wider variance of Attack, Defense, and HP. Avatar items, including 2023 Worlds Jersey and 2023 Worlds Jacket

Field Research task encounters : World Championships 2023 Pikachu, Alolan Sandshrew, Seel, Magikarp, Galarian Zigzagoon, Spheal, Passimian, Wimpod

: World Championships 2023 Pikachu, Alolan Sandshrew, Seel, Magikarp, Galarian Zigzagoon, Spheal, Passimian, Wimpod Timed Research : Rewards include an Elite Fast TM and an encounter with World Championships 2023 Pikachu

Rewards include an Elite Fast TM and an encounter with World Championships 2023 Pikachu Featured Attacks obtained via evolution: Alolan Sandslash: Shadow Claw Machamp: Payback Dewgong: Ice Shard, Icy Wind Walrein: Powder Snow, Icicle Spear Obstagoon: Obstruct



