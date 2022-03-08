Tonight Is Exeggcute Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: March 2022

Tonight is Exeggcute Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, Exeggcute will be appearing with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. Keep in mind, though, that stationary Incense has been nerfed to one spawn per five minutes, so you will need to get out there and walk in order to activate the Incense buff. This is the second Spotlight Hour of March 2022 in Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details.

Exeggcute can be Shiny in Pokémon GO, so keep an eye out while hunting. It is quite an obvious Shiny, as it turns a gleaming gold when encountered in this rare color variant form.

The bonus of tonight's Spotlight Hour is double evolution XP. Unfortunately, this bonus cannot be taken advantage of while full-time hunting. You will either have to choose to split your focus between Exeggcute and the bonus, focus just on the bonus, or focus just on Exeggcute. If you do take advantage of this bonus, definitely be sure to put on Lucky Eggs to run the entire time that you will be evolving. Also, this will be a great time to coordinate with Friends with whom you are one gift away from leveling up. If you play it right, you can both increase the Friendship Level-up XP while also raking in double evolution XP buffed by a Lucky Egg.

Here is the current schedule of Spotlight Hours scheduled for March 2022 in Pokémon GO:

Tuesday, March 15th, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Growlithe Spotlight Hour with a bonus of double Catch Stardust

Growlithe Spotlight Hour with a bonus of double Catch Stardust Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Sudowoodo Spotlight Hour with a bonus of double Catch XP

Sudowoodo Spotlight Hour with a bonus of double Catch XP Tuesday, March 29th, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Paras Spotlight Hour with a bonus of double Catch Candy