Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, Girafarig, pokemon

Tonight Is Girafarig Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

Tonight is Girafarig Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. Can Girafarig be Shiny in the game? What is the special gameplay bonus?

Tonight is Girafarig Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, September 19th, this Pokémon will appear throughout the hour with increased frequency in the wild. It will also respond more frequently to Incense and even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the third Spotlight Hour of September 2023 in Pokémon GO, continuing the new Season entitled Adventures Abound.

Girafarig can be Shiny, so keep an eye out when hunting. This Pokémon's Shiny form is quite a bit different and easy to spot. The standard Girafarig has… well, giraffe coloring. Its body is an orange-yellow color with brown spots, and its back end is brown. It has a pink nose and pink spikes running down its spine. Shiny Girafarig replaces the pink nose and pink spikes with blue.

Tonight's Spotlight Hour bonus is double XP, so be sure to drop those Lucky Eggs — two! — at the top of the hour.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this September 2023:

September 16th – September 23rd: Burn Drive Genesect (can be Shiny)

Burn Drive Genesect (can be Shiny) September 23rd – October 6th: Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny)

Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny) ALL SEASON: Shadow Zapdos will be in Shadow Raids on Saturdays and Sundays

The Raid Hours for the month of September 2023 are:

Wednesday, September 20th, 2023 : Burn Drive Genesect (can be Shiny)

Burn Drive Genesect (can be Shiny) Wednesday, September 27th, 2023: Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this September 2023:

September 16th – October 6th: Gardevoir

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in September 2023:

September 20th – September 24th, 2023: Psychic Spectacular

Psychic Spectacular September 23rd, 2023: September Community Day, focus as-of-yet unannounced

September Community Day, focus as-of-yet unannounced September 27th – October 5th, 2023: Out to Play

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in September 2023:

Tuesday, September 19th, 2023: Girafarig with double XP for catching, can be Shiny

Girafarig with double XP for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, September 26th, 2023: Growlithe with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!