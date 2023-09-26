Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, Growlithe, pokemon

Tonight Is Growlithe Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

Tonight is Growlithe Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. Can Growlithe be Shiny? What is the Spotlight Hour bonus? Check it all out here.

Tonight is Growlithe Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, September 26th, this Pokémon will appear throughout the hour with increased frequency in the wild. It will also respond more frequently to Incense and even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the fourth and final Spotlight Hour of September 2023 in Pokémon GO, continuing the new Season entitled Adventures Abound. We have the full details for the Spotlight Hours, Raid Hours, and other events coming to the game in October 2023, though, so keep reading.

First up, can Growlithe be Shiny? Yes. All first-stage Kanto Pokémon can be Shiny now. The standard Growlithe, pictured above, is mostly orange. The Shiny Growlithe is more yellow.

Tonight's Spotlight Hour bonus is double Stardust for catching, so be sure to drop a Star Piece.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in October 2023:

Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023: Slowpoke with double Candy for transferring

Slowpoke with double Candy for transferring Tuesday, October 10th, 2023: Shroomish with double XP for evolving, can be Shiny

Shroomish with double XP for evolving, can be Shiny Tuesday, October 17th, 2023: Pumpkaboo with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny

Pumpkaboo with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, October 24th, 2023: Phantump with double XP for catching, can be Shiny

Phantump with double XP for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, October 31st, 2023: Yamask with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny

The Raid Hours for the month of October 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, October 4th, 2023: Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny)

Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny) Wednesday, October 11th, 2023 : Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release)

Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release) Wednesday,October 18th, 2023 : Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release)

Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release) Wednesday, October 25th, 2023: Darkrai (can be Shiny)

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in October 2023:

September 27th – October 2nd, 2023: Out to Play

Out to Play October 5th – October 9th, 2023: As-of-yet unannounced event

As-of-yet unannounced event October 7th – October 8th, 2023: GO Battle Weekend

GO Battle Weekend October 12th – October 17th, 2023: Harvest Festival

Harvest Festival October 15th, 2023: As-of-yet unannounced Community Day

As-of-yet unannounced Community Day October 21st, 2023: Incense Day

Incense Day October 19th – October 26th, 2023: Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Part 1

Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Part 1 October 26th – October 31st, 2023: Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Part 2

