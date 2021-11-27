Tonight Is Heatran Bonus Raid Hour In Pokémon GO

Something special is happening this holiday weekend in Pokémon GO. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday will feature bonus raid hours with a total of ten Legendaries available over the course of the current Hoopa-themed event. Yesterday, we got the Legendary Birds of Kanto: Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres. Tonight, Heatran will be back for a special Raid Hour tonight as part of the Mischief Unbound event in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, raids will be taken over by this powerful Fire/Steel-type Pokémon that can indeed be encountered in its Shiny form.

My tip for tonight's Raid Hour is to prepare your team in advance. One of the most frustrating things about raiding in Pokémon GO is how Niantic's suggested counters feature prioritizes Defense. This is not the most effective technique available. You're going to want to completely prioritize Attack in order to complete raids more efficiently. Heatran is a Pokémon that has many weaknesses, but you want to focus completely on Ground-type attacks. This is because both Fire-types and Steel-types have this weakness, which gives Heatran a double-weakness to Fire-type moves. Groudon, Garchomp, Excadrill, Landorus, and Flygon are all great choices. Spam this Legendary with these attacks and you should be in a great place. Keep in mind, though, powering up your Pokémon is also the key to impactful raiding.

The rest of the event's upcoming Raid Hours in Pokémon GO include:

Sunday, November 28th: Regirock, Regice, and Registeel Raid Hour at 6 PM

Monday, November 29th: Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion Raid Hour at 6 PM

In addition to these bonus Raid Hours, the following is happening this weekend in Pokémon GO as part of the Mischief Unbound event:

Tonight, November 27th: Sableye Spotlight Hour at 12 PM

Sunday, November 28th: Pikachu Spotlight Hour at 12 PM

Monday, November 29th: Beldum Spotlight Hour at 1 2PM

The release of Hoopa Unbound via the form change mechanic in new Special Research