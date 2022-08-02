Tonight Is Hisuian Voltorb Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: August 2022

Tonight is Hisuian Voltorb Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 – 7 PM tonight, Tuesday, August 2nd, this Electric/Grass-type Pokémon will be appearing with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the first Spotlight Hour of August 2022 in Pokémon GO, but be sure to keep reading to the end of the article to see what will be featured for the rest of the month.

First up, no, unfortunately, Hisuian Voltorb cannot be Shiny. While Kanto Voltorb is available in its Shiny form, this Hisuian form is new to the game as of earlier this year and has not yet seen a Shiny release. In fact, so far, the only Shiny-capable Hisuian Pokémon in the entire game is Hisuian Braviary, who was released this past weekend for the Ultra Unlock: Hisuian Discoveries Raid Day.

Tonight's Spotlight Hour is double Stardust for catching Pokémon, which is an easy bonus to capitalize on. Simply drop two Star Pieces at the top of the Spotlight Hour, and they will run through the entire duration of this bonus.

What you should emphatically not drop, though, is your Daily Adventure Incense. Last week, researchers observed that Daily Adventure Incense use during Spotlight Hour is impacted by the Spotlight spawns, which makes it a waste of this exciting new item.

Here are the Spotlight Hours happening in Pokémon GO for the rest of August 2022:

Tuesday, August 9th, 2022, from 6 PM – 7 PM: Nidoran Female Spotlight Hour with double XP for catching Pokémon

