Tonight Is Incarnate Tornadus Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: March 2023

Tonight is Incarnate Tornadus Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. Find out here how many Trainers will be needed to take down this Legendary species.

Published
by
|
Comments

Tonight is Incarnate Forme Tornadus Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. That means that the pure Flying-type Legendary from the Forces of Nature trio has taken the place of Rayquaza just in time for tonight's event. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, March 1st, Incarnate Forme Tornadus kicks off a week-long stay by taking over most gyms with Tier Five raids. Incarnate Forme Tornadus had its Shiny form released a while back so now would be a good time to challenge this Legendary Pokémon and attempt to add its boring but yet still collectible Shiny to your collection. As a tip, you're going to want to take at minimum two Trainers into this battle with teams made up of Electric-type, Rock-type, and Rock-type Pokémon. The best Mega to use is Manectric followed by Aerodactyl. The best Shadows to bring in are Raikou, Zapdos, Magnezone, and Mamoswine. The top non-Shadow and non-Mega counters are Xurkitree, Zekrom, Therian Forme Thundurus, and Rampardos. Let's take a look at the other raid content coming to Pokémon GO in March 2023 as part of the Season of Rising Heroes which launches today.

Incarnate Tornadus in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
Incarnate Tornadus in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids this March 2023:

  • March 1st – March 8th: Incarnate Forme Tornadus
  • March 8th – March 21st: Ho-Oh
  • March 21st – March 28th: Incarnate Forme Thundurus
  • March 28th – April 10th: Lugia

The Raid Hours for the month of March 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

  • March 1st, 2023: Incarnate Forme Tornadus, can be Shiny
  • March 8th, 2023: Ho-Oh, can be Shiny
  • March 15th, 2023: Ho-Oh, can be Shiny
  • March 22nd, 2023: Incarnate Forme Thundurus, can be Shiny
  • March 29th, 2023: Lugia, can be Shiny
  • April 5th, 2023: Lugia, can be Shiny

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this March 2023:

  • March 1st – March 8th: Mega Charizard Y
  • March 8th – March 21st: Mega Medicham, new release
  • March 21st – March 28th: Mega Venusaur
  • March 28th – April 10th: Mega Alakazam

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Theo DwyerAbout Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.