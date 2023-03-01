Tonight Is Incarnate Tornadus Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: March 2023 Tonight is Incarnate Tornadus Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. Find out here how many Trainers will be needed to take down this Legendary species.

Tonight is Incarnate Forme Tornadus Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. That means that the pure Flying-type Legendary from the Forces of Nature trio has taken the place of Rayquaza just in time for tonight's event. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, March 1st, Incarnate Forme Tornadus kicks off a week-long stay by taking over most gyms with Tier Five raids. Incarnate Forme Tornadus had its Shiny form released a while back so now would be a good time to challenge this Legendary Pokémon and attempt to add its boring but yet still collectible Shiny to your collection. As a tip, you're going to want to take at minimum two Trainers into this battle with teams made up of Electric-type, Rock-type, and Rock-type Pokémon. The best Mega to use is Manectric followed by Aerodactyl. The best Shadows to bring in are Raikou, Zapdos, Magnezone, and Mamoswine. The top non-Shadow and non-Mega counters are Xurkitree, Zekrom, Therian Forme Thundurus, and Rampardos. Let's take a look at the other raid content coming to Pokémon GO in March 2023 as part of the Season of Rising Heroes which launches today.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids this March 2023:

March 1st – March 8th: Incarnate Forme Tornadus

Incarnate Forme Tornadus March 8th – March 21st: Ho-Oh

Ho-Oh March 21st – March 28th: Incarnate Forme Thundurus

Incarnate Forme Thundurus March 28th – April 10th: Lugia

The Raid Hours for the month of March 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

March 1st, 2023: Incarnate Forme Tornadus, can be Shiny

Incarnate Forme Tornadus, can be Shiny March 8th, 2023: Ho-Oh, can be Shiny

Ho-Oh, can be Shiny March 15th, 2023: Ho-Oh, can be Shiny

Ho-Oh, can be Shiny March 22nd, 2023: Incarnate Forme Thundurus, can be Shiny

Incarnate Forme Thundurus, can be Shiny March 29th, 2023: Lugia, can be Shiny

Lugia, can be Shiny April 5th, 2023: Lugia, can be Shiny

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this March 2023:

March 1st – March 8th: Mega Charizard Y

Mega Charizard Y March 8th – March 21st: Mega Medicham, new release

Mega Medicham, new release March 21st – March 28th: Mega Venusaur

Mega Venusaur March 28th – April 10th: Mega Alakazam