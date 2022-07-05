Tonight Is Ledyba Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: July 2022

Tonight is Ledyba Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM local time, this lucky little bug will appear with increased frequency in the wild. It will also appear in spawn points that are not normally active and will respond more to Incense, especially when Trainers are walking. Let's get into the full details of today's Ledyba Spotlight Hour, learn how to take advantage of the weekly gameplay bonus, and then look ahead so we can prepare for the rest of July 2022's Spotlight Hours coming to Pokémon GO.

First up, can Ledyba be Shiny? It sure can. Shiny Lebyba may be a struggle to see if you aren't paying close attention to your screen, so be sure to keep your gaze Pidgeot-sharp. Shiny Ledyba loses the blue limbs and instead has dark brown legs. The deep orange shell is replaced with yellow-orange. While this is subtle, I do think it's quite noticeable. There is a sort of autumn vibe to Shiny Ledyba which I like a lot. Hopefully you'll have luck with your own Shiny encounter tonight.

The Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour bonus is one that you can easily take advantage of while playing, thankfully. Tonight's bonus is double XP for catching Pokémon. All you have to do is, at the top of the hour, drop two Lucky Eggs. Those will carry you through the entire Spotlight Hour, as they run for half an hour each. An extra bonus tip is to coordinate with Friends about opening Gifts. It's always a good time to level up Friendship if you're running a Lucky Egg.

Here are the Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours and bonuses happening in July 2022:

Tuesday, July 12th, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Machop Spotlight Hour with double Candy for catching Pokémon

Machop Spotlight Hour with double Candy for catching Pokémon Tuesday, July 19th, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Staryu Spotlight Hour with double Candy for transferring Pokémon

Staryu Spotlight Hour with double Candy for transferring Pokémon Tuesday, July 26th, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Meditite Spotlight Hour with double XP for evolving Pokémon