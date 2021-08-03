Tonight Is Magnemite Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Tips & Bonus

Tonight is Magnemite Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, Magnemite will be appearing frequently in the game, even popping up in normally inactive spawn points. In addition, it will respond more frequently to Incense. How will this be impacted by Niantic's new nerfing of the Incense as a result of the pullback on the COVID bonuses? Will Magnemite be Shiny? What's this week's bonus? Let's get into the details.

First up, yes, Magnemite will indeed be Shiny. Its Shiny form was released back in November 2018 for the Let's GO Celebration event. When looking for a Shiny Magnemite, you'll want to keep an eye out for a little golden boi. It's a very noticeable Shiny, and quite a nice one, so best of luck there.

Now, as far as the Incense go, we're actually in a better place here than expected. If you intend to play Magnemite Spotlight Hour from home, you'll be able to do so almost as effectively as during the buffed Incense period. I conducted a test on the nerfed Incense, which you can read in full here. My findings were:

Before the nerf, you get a spawn every 55 seconds

After the nerf, you get a spawn every 60 seconds while stationary

After the nerf, you get a spawn every 45 seconds while moving

In essence, the nerf is almost completely unnoticeable if you're not using a stopwatch.

Be sure to throw on two Star Pieces at the start of the hour, because tonight's bonus is double catch Stardust.

Here's a breakdown of the upcoming Spotlight Hours and bonuses, right from the official blog:

Tuesday, August 10, 2021: East Sea Shellos will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for catching Pokémon. Tuesday, August 17, 2021: West Sea Shellos will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for catching Pokémon. Tuesday, August 24, 2021: A certain Pokémon will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for transferring Pokémon. Tuesday, August 31, 2021: A certain Pokémon will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for evolving Pokémon.