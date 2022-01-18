Tonight Is Plusle Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: January 2022

The third Spotlight Hour of January 2022 is happening tonight in Pokémon GO. The focus Pokémon for tonight is one that may be common to some biomes but a bit rarer in others. Tonight is Plusle Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO featuring one of the two Pikachu-inspired electrical twins. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, this Pokémon will be appearing frequently in the game globally, even popping up in normally inactive spawn points. In addition, it will respond more frequently to Incense. Let's get into the details.

Plusle is a Shiny-capable Pokémon, but keep an eye on your screen. This is perhaps the most subtle Shiny in the game. It's even more subtle than the "Wait, is that different?" Shiny Zapdos. Plusle in its standard form has a yellow body and red ears. Shiny Plusle? Well, it has a yellow body and very slightly darker red ears. So keep your eyes on that screen to catch that sparkle and Shiny icon, because this one may be difficult to tell if you aren't 100% keyed into what's happening in the game.

Unfortunately, the bonus is not one that works well with a Pokémon that doesn't evolve. It's double Catch Candy. Your best bet is to do as many tasks as you can, run from your encounters, and then blaze through those saved encounters once Spotlight Hour goes live in Pokémon GO.

Next week, Plusle's buddy Minun will get its own Spotlight Hour. It's only fair, after all. This will be the final Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour of January 2022 and details have yet to be announced on content planned for the month of February. Minun Spotlight Hour will take place on January 25th, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM and will feature the bonus of double Transfer Candy. When details come in on what February's Spotlight Hours will be, you can find the news right here at Bleeding Cool.