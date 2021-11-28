Tonight Is Regirock, Regice, Registeel Bonus Raid Hour In Pokémon GO

If you're missing one of the Legendary Titans of Hoenn in Pokémon GO, now is your chance due to a weekend of special raid hours. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday will feature bonus raid hours with a total of ten Legendaries available over the course of the current Hoopa-themed event. Yesterday, we got Heatran. Tonight, the trio of Regirock, Regice, and Registeel will be back for a special Raid Hour as part of the Mischief Unbound event in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, raids will be taken over by these Legendaries that can all be encountered in their Shiny forms.

If ever there were a time to buff up your Fighting-types in Pokémon GO, it's not. Regirock, Regice, and Registeel are all weak to Fighting-types, which makes things somewhat easier tonight. Do keep in mind, though, that the difficulty levels of these three Legendaries isn't quite even. Regirock takes a bit more effort to defeat, so be sure that you're powering up your Pokémon, choosing the correct counters, and going into these raids with the appropriate amount of trainers. To ensure that you do so, you can read Raid Guides for all of this weekend's bonus Legendary features by checking out the Pokémon GO tag right here at Bleeding Cool. In the meantime, prepping your Fighting-types such as Lucario, Conkeldurr, and Machamp by maxing them out to their highest capacity is a great bet.

The rest of the event's upcoming Raid Hours in Pokémon GO include:

Monday, November 29th: Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion Raid Hour at 6 PM

In addition to these bonus Raid Hours, the following is happening this weekend in Pokémon GO as part of the Mischief Unbound event:

Today, November 28th: Pikachu Spotlight Hour at 12 PM

Monday, November 29th: Beldum Spotlight Hour at 1 2PM

The release of Hoopa Unbound via the form change mechanic in the new Special Research