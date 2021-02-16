Tonight Is Shiny Luvdisc Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO

Tonight is Luvdisc Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM through 7 PM tonight, Tuesday, February 16th, your game will be filled with floating hearts that are actually, believe it or not, fish. These Water-type Pokémon always get a prominent feature during the Valentine's Day event, and this time the weekly Spotlight is dedicated to them, which will give Shiny hunters a chance at catching that elusive golden Luvdisc. Here are the full details for Luvdisc Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO, along with a few tips.

As with any Spotlight Hour where the focus Pokémon is Shiny-capable, this will draw major interest from Shiny hunters who have yet to catch this one. There's no way to increase your Shiny luck, but there are ways to increase the amount of Luvdisc you will encounter during the hour. Here are our tips:

Use the quick catch method! We have an article explaining this method in-depth, so be sure to read up on it and apply this easy-to-learn trick that allows you to skip the catch animation, cutting the catch process down to a fraction of the normal time.

Central areas thick with Pokéstops such as downtown locations or parks are great for when you're walking, and shopping centers are perfect for those playing in the car due to the amount of spawns you can access. Spotlight Hour activates spawn points generally not in-use in Pokémon GO, so you can expect to see more than normal. If you do drive, though, be sure not to play while operating the car. Drive to a parking spot, park, check/catch the many, many, many Luvdisc around you, and then move on — safely!

The bonus for the hour is double catch XP, so be sure to actually catch the Luvdisc rather than Shiny checking and moving on. This will be great for those looking to level up who have yet to earn enough XP.

For those hoping to prepare in advance by looking ahead, next week's Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO features Pikachu with double catch Candy.

Good luck tonight, fellow trainers!