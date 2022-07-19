Tonight Is Staryu Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: July 2022

Tonight is Staryu Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 – 7 PM tonight, Tuesday, July 19th, this Water-type Pokémon will be appearing with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the third and penultimate Spotlight Hour of July 2022 in Pokémon GO, so read on, as we have information on the next events coming to the game this month.

This one is pretty exciting because Staryu is not a common spawn anymore in Pokémon GO. It is mostly only featured during special events and is not a frequent event feature at that. Also, Staryu can be Shiny and due to the bright blue eye that replaces the normal red color, it is a fan-favorite Shiny, to be sure. This is a Spotlight Hour that many will want to get out and play.

Unfortunately, tonight's bonus is not one that can be taken advantage of while actively hunting. The Spotlight Hour bonus tonight is double Candy for transferring Pokémon, so you'll essentially either have to split your time between hunting and transferring or picking your poison. I'd suggest hunting, as the Spotlight Hour bonuses always cycle back.

Here are the Spotlight Hours happening in July 2022 in Pokémon GO:

Tuesday, July 26th, 2022, from 6 PM – 7 PM: Meditite Spotlight Hour with double XP for evolving Pokémon

Stay tuned for information on the Spotlight Hours coming to the game in August 2022. So far, all we know about events for the foreseeable future outside of on-location Pokémon GO Fest 2022 events and the normal weekly Raid Hour, is this one more event:

Wednesday, July 27th – Tuesday, August 2nd: A mysterious event will introduce new Pokémon debuts a "new adventures."