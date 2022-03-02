Tonight Is Tapu Koko Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: March 2022

Tonight is the first Raid Hour of March 2022 in Pokémon GO and is, perhaps more significantly, the first Raid Hour of the Season of Alola. We are in the midst of the Alolan region reveal where the first round of Generation Seven Pokémon (of course not counting the regional variants of already-released species which have been in the game for years) has been unveiled. This is significant for multiple reasons that could impact your gameplay, so be sure to read tips below for tonight's Tapu Koko Raid Hour. Pokémon GO's first-ever Tapu Koko Raid Hour will take place tonight, Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022 from 6 PM through 7 PM. During this time, most Gyms in the game will host Tier Five raids, all of which will feature the Alolan Legendary Tapu Koko.

Tips for Tapu Koko Raid Hour in Pokémon GO:

Prepare yourself for bad counters: Now, don't take this as "You shouldn't trust your fellow Trainers." Instead, look at the facts. Tapu Koko is new to the game. We're not getting a long tease, either. Mere hours after Tapu Koko's arrival was announced, it was already in raids. Now, its first Raid Hour is happening just one day later. Many Trainers are unfamiliar with this Legendary Pokémon and won't be aware of its typing. This kind of drop can lead to lost raid passes when Trainers simply default to Niantic's ineffectual suggested counters. It takes three Trainers to beat Tapu Koko using the right counters, but I think we're too early in Tapu Koko's stay to trust a three Trainer lobby. Instead, make a four Trainer lobby your minimum. You can also…

Know your counters: Be aware of Tapu Koko's typing as an Electric/Fairy-type and prepare a team that exploits its weaknesses in advance. You can read my full Tapu Koko Raid Guide for Pokémon GO players here, but take note that you should go in with Poison-types and Ground-types. Niantic's suggestions say Metagross. Normally, Metagross would be the best against Fairy-types. However, the dual Electric-typing complicates that, making it so that even the super-powered Shadow Metagross isn't even in the Top 25 counters. Stick to Ground-types and Poison-types and, if you choose to bring in a Mega, you can Mega Evolve Gengar or Beedrill and suit them with Poison-type moves.