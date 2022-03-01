Tapu Koko Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2022

The first-ever Alolan Legendary to arrive in Pokémon GO is officially… Tapu Koko. This dual Electric/Fairy-type Pokémon had quite a unique typing, so it's smart to build a team of counters and save them before attempting to raid. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Guardian Deity of Alola, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Tapu Koko's 100% IVs.

Top Tapu Koko Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Tapu Koko counters as such:

Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, Bulldoze

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Drill Run

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Shadow Nidoking: Poison Jab, Earth Power

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Tapu Koko with efficiency.

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Regigigas: Poison-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, Bulldoze

Donphan: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Golem: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Tapu Koko will take three trainers minimum to take it down. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Tapu Koko cannot currently be encountered

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Tapu Koko will have a CP of 1810 in normal weather conditions and 2263 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!