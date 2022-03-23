Tonight Is Tapu Lele Raid Hour #1 In Pokémon GO: March 2022

Tonight is the third Raid Hour of March 2022 in Pokémon GO and it will feature a newly released Legendary Pokémon. We are still at the beginning of the Alolan region reveal that is rolling out with the current Season of Alola. The Legendary reveals began with Tapu Koko at the beginning of the month and continue this week with the newly unveiled Tapu Lele. Now, Pokémon GO's first-ever Tapu Koko Raid Hour will take place tonight, Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022 from 6 PM through 7 PM. During this time, most Gyms in the game will host Tier Five raids, all of which will feature the Alolan Legendary Tapu Lele which is a Psychic/Fairy-type. Using these tips, you can optimize your gameplay during this hour.

Get out there: If you are able to, get out there and attempt to raid in person. Niantic is pushing Pokémon GO to being a fully on-the-move game again, and most players know how difficult it used to be to find players visiting a Gym at the same time as you. However, with Tapu Lele newly released, raids are going to be very popular, so you will have a better chance of finding some in-person raid action tonight. Be sure to use that free raid pass to invite Friends during Raid Hour as well.

Play multiple Raid Hours: Raid Invites are fantastic for multiple reasons, with one of those reasons being the benefits during Raid Hour days. You can use social media to post your code (hashtag it #PokemonGO and #PokemonGORaids) and accept invites from international players so you can play Raid Hour all day in multiple different timezones via invites in Pokémon GO. Another impactful way to raid is to download and utilize PokeGenie, where you can queue up to raid and friend people who will invite you to one-off raids. During Raid Hour, the queue tends to go quite quickly.