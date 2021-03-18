Tonight Is The First Mega Raid Hour In Pokémon GO

Legendary Raid Hour has been a staple of Pokémon GO since early 2019. Every Wednesday evening from 6 PM to 7 PM, trainers would gather in person (and now, oftentimes, remotely) to travel from gym to gym, taking down Legendary Raid Bosses together. Now, for the first time ever, Niantic is giving the same treatment to Mega Raids with a trial Mega Raid Hour in Pokémon GO tonight. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, Thursday, March 18th, 2021, most gyms in the game will host raids featuring the current Mega rotation. Let's get into the details.

Here are the Pokémon that will be featured during Mega Raid Hour in Pokémon GO:

Mega Manectric: This is going to be the one that most trainers will be interested in, as it is the new Mega added to Pokémon GO just two days ago. It is weak to Ground-type Pokémon, so get your Groundon and Excadrill ready. It's a shame that we didn't get Therian Forme Landorus before the current Charge Up event, as that Pokémon would do work against Mega Manectric.

Mega Abomasnow: This will be the easiest of the three to take down due to its double weakness to Fire-types. Be sure that your team is full-on Fire-types to take advantage of this. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool later on today for a complete, updated Mega Abomasnow Raid Guide.

Mega Houndoom: As a dual Dark/Fire-type, you won't find any double weakness here to exploit, but thankfully both types have a pretty big spread of counters. You want to go in with Water-types, Rock-types, and Fighting-types with Mega Blastoise, Rhyperior, Kyogre, Rampardos, Terrakion, Swampert, and Tyranitar all being good choices. If you can get a good Shadow Pokémon to use, you'll be in good shape.

This is the third trial event Niantic is testing this month, with the first two being Team GO Rocket Hour and Mega Bonus Hour. Personally, I don't believe that Mega Raid Hour will become a weekly thing, as the interest in Mega Raids is far lower than the interest in Legendary Raids in Pokémon GO. My prediction is that Team GO Rocket Hour will become a weekly event and that Mega Raid Hour will combine with Mega Bonus Hour to become a monthly feature.