Tonight Is Wooper Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: December 2022

Tonight is Wooper Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, November 29th, this Water/Ground-type Pokémon will appear with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the first of four Spotlight Hours of December 2022 in Pokémon GO. This Spotlight Hour kicks off the Season of Mythical Wishes spotlights with a solid feature. Keep reading for a full breakdown of the upcoming Spotlight Hours for this month but first, let's get into the details of tonight's offering and bonus.

For the Shiny hunters wonder, Wooper can indeed be Shiny. Shiny Wooper was released during a surprise event called Wooper Watch almost two years ago to the day on December 10th, 2020. Shiny Wooper is a terrific Shiny and is noticeably different. The standard Wooper above has blue skin, a blue WiFi symbol on its belly, and purplish-brown branching gills. Shiny Wooper becomes totally pink with its gills turning orange and its WiFi symbol turning purple.

The Spotlight Hour bonus is a useful one that is easy to take advantage of. The bonus is double Stardust for catching Pokémon. In order to increase the Stardust you are earning even further, you should drop two Star Pieces at the top of the hour. Those Star Pieces will run 30 minutes each, lasting the entire Spotlight Hour. Be sure to catch like a wild person in order to earn heaps of Stardust.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in December 2022:

December 13th, 2022: Spheal with double XP for catching

Spheal with double XP for catching December 20th, 2022: Bergmite with double Candy for catching

Bergmite with double Candy for catching December 27th, 2022: Cubchoo with double Candy for transferring