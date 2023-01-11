Tonight Is Zekrom Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: January 2023 Tonight is Zekrom Raid Hour in Pokémon GO, bringing the Dragon/Electric-type Legendary into Tier Five raids all over the map.

The Twinkling Fantasy event has brought the Dragons out! Tonight, Wednesday, January 11th, is Zekrom Raid Hour in Pokémon GO where, from 6 PM – 7 PM, most Gyms in the game will pop Tier Five Eggs that will hatch into the Dragon/Electric-type Legendary Pokémon Zekrom. Zekrom will only be in raids for a short time, as we have a quickly-rotating raid selection in Pokémon GO for January 2023, with Regice set to take over shortly for a wintry feature. Let's take a look at what is to come.

Before we get into the upcoming Tier Five raids and Raid Hour schedule, let's take a look at the current raid rotation live for the Twinkling Fantasy event.

Raids:

Tier One: Jigglypuff, Marill, Axew, Deino. This is the best chance that Trainers have had to Shiny hunt Axew in quite a while.

Tier Three: Mawile, Druddigon, Dedenne.

Tier Five: Zekrom with the special Charged Attack of Fusion Bolt which will have 90 power in Trainer Battles and 140 power in Gym battles and Raids

Mega Raids: Mega Salamence makes its debut

Shiny hunters who have yet to catch a Shiny Zekrom will have a solid chance tonight with all of the Zekrom raids popping. If you do encounter a Shiny Zekrom, remember that Shinies in Tier Five raids are guaranteed catches as long as your ball connects, so you should use Pinap Berries to gain extra candy with the risk removed.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this January 2022 after Zekrom takes flight:

January 18th – January 25th, 2023: Regice

Regice January 25th – February 1st, 2023: Tapu Koko with a Shiny release

The remaining Raid Hours for the month of January 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

January 18th, 2022: Regice, can be Shiny

Regice, can be Shiny January 25th, 2022: Tapu Koko, Shiny release

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this January 2023:

January 10th – January 18th, 2023: Mega Salamence (currently live)

Mega Salamence (currently live) January 18th – January 25th, 2023: Mega Lopunny

Mega Lopunny January 25th – February 1st, 2023: Mega Aerodactyl