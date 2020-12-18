Torchlight III Receives The Winter Event Update "Snow & Steam"

With the update, a new, limited-time "Snow & Steam Contract" has been added to Torchlight III that gives players the chance to spend the holidays with two new furry companions –the Frost Owl and the Ugly Sweater Cat. Players that make progress for this contract can earn additionalcontent, including snow-based fort decorations plus an assortment of rewards. This time-limited contract will only be available during the holiday season, but the items unlocked will be permanently available to players who obtain them during that time. In addition, players can also find two new pets, an adorable Reindeer and the Jolly Ferret, and a special winter holiday-themed variant of the well-beloved Retriever pet across the frontier and in dungeons.

While hacking and slashing through the frontier, players can experience the joy of acquiring five brand-new legendary weapons, with four weapons –The North Mace, Glacier's Edge, Frostwall and My Lil' General –being part of the Arctic Armaments weapon set, and there's also one unique weapon, Toymaker's Tool. Players can also find the Winterweave armor set that has the Lucky Adventurer skill, granting +20% item luck and 10% movement speed for 30 seconds when a player slays an Elite enemy. The new Winterweave items are permanent additions to the game and can only be found by level 47+ characters. Two new rare helms, Frostform Head, which transforms a player's head into a snowmanhead, and Elfin Cap have been added as well to get players even more into the holiday spirit.