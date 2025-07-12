Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Torchlight: Infinite, XD Games

Torchlight: Infinite Reveals New Content Coming During TorchCon

Torchlight: Infinite ddropped new details for the upcoming season and more, as we learned more about "Outlaw" happening this month

Article Summary The Torchlight: Infinite Outlaw season launches July 17 with new crime-themed gameplay mechanics.

High-risk Carjack missions, Crime Ratings, and Black Market Bounties add fresh endgame challenges.

New Focus Skills, hero updates, and Legendary gear offer diverse build options and playstyles.

Quality of life improvements and endgame boss rotations keep Torchlight: Infinite players engaged.

Indie game developer and publisher XD Games revealed a ton of new content coming to Torchlight: Infinite during their own little event, TorchCon. The news season, simply called "Outlaw," is set to launch on July 17, bringing with it a new mechanic, skills, gear, a hero update, and more. We have all the dev notes below ahead of launch for you to check out.

Torchlight: Infinite – Outlaw

New Seasonal Mechanic: Outlaw – Carjack & Crime

In this thrilling new gameplay mode, players will engage in high-stakes missions to attack TOWER Co. transport vehicles, steal valuable supplies, and fend off waves of reinforcements. Here's what's in store:

Carjack Missions: Players engage in action-packed missions where they must chase down bodyguards escorting valuable TOWER Supply Caches. Defeat them to summon reinforcements and gather rewards.

Crime Rating: Their actions will increase your Crime Rating, unlocking new Black Market Bounties that provide even greater rewards—but be warned, higher Crime Ratings also mean tougher challenges.

Special Encrypted Transport: Occasionally, special transports will offer even more valuable loot, with a chance for a Chain Multiplication event, significantly boosting their haul.

Hero Update: Lightbringer Rosa – Unsullied Blade

This season introduces a radical transformation for Rosa. After a Mercury Baptism, Rosa evolves into the Unsullied Blade, a magical knight who uses Mana to enhance her attack power. Her new Mercury-based abilities allow her to create a Realm of Mercury, which allows her to deal damage, alongside periodically inflicting AoE damage to her enemies, making her an invaluable addition to the roster.

Focus Skills

Another major addition this season sees the Imbue skill system become Focus Skills. These skills charge up based on specific trigger conditions, and when fully charged, they unleash devastating effects, offering players new ways to play. Key skills include:

Sharp Focus: Gains charges with each attack, delivering a massive strike at full charge.

Erosion Focus: Gains charges over time, launching homing projectiles that deal AoE damage.

Ice Focus: Gains charges when damaging frozen enemies, creating an Ice Storm that follows the player.

Thunder Focus: Gains charges while moving, dealing lightning damage to enemies in range when fully charged.

Flame Focus: Gains charges on Ignite, triggering massive explosions when defeating enemies.

New Legendary Gear & Crafting

To complement the new mechanics, Torchlight: Infinite introduces new Legendary gear designed to complement the Focus Skills and other gameplay updates. Notable additions include:

Trinity: A Legendary necklace that boosts elemental damage and amplifies the effects of elemental builds.

Quantum Convergence: A Legendary glove that boosts Synthetic Troop minion damage based on life consumption, introducing a new minion-based playstyle.

Solid River: A helmet that doubles Spell Burst damage, perfect for those focusing on Spell Burst builds.

Additionally, the TOWER Sequence system has been introduced to crafting, allowing players to create powerful non-Legendary weapons and shields with unique, build-defining mechanics.

Loot & Map Adjustments

The endgame loot experience has been revamped to make looting more rewarding and less repetitive. Secret Realms will now spawn less frequently, but with significantly better rewards, and the Sprout of Legends drop rate has been increased by 200% for those tackling Deep Space content.

New Boss Rotation: Supreme Showdown

Endgame players can look forward to a new boss rotation in the Supreme Showdown, featuring the newly reworked General Redscale, who commands Blood Swords and uses crimson blood pools to restrict player movement. This new challenge, along with the return of the Sons of Rising Tide, promises a fresh, exhilarating experience for veteran players.

Quality of Life Improvements

This season also brings a suite of quality of life updates, including:

Recycling System: Now, players can recycle miscellaneous items directly from their inventory, along with a preview of the items they'll receive in return.

Loot Filter Customization: Players can now customize loot drop sounds with their own music files, adding a personal touch to their gameplay experience.

Trade House Updates: The price check system has been improved, allowing for more accurate and consistent pricing data across all platforms.

The Outlaw Season begins on July 17, and introduces a wealth of new features, content, and gameplay mechanics that promise to keep Torchlight: Infinite players engaged for months to come. From the high-risk Carjack missions to the focus on building creativity and new legendary gear, there has never been a better time to jump into the game.

